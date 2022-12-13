ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wall Revealed What Kobe Bryant Said To Him After He Made A Three-Pointer In His Face When He Was Young

By Divij Kulkarni
 3 days ago

John Wall got real about his encounter with Kobe Bryant when he was younger, and what Kobe said to him after burying a three in his face.

John Wall has had a tough career in the NBA; it has been difficult for him to really maximize his talent. Wall was on the All-Rookie First Team when he came into the league in 2011, and it was evident that he was going to be special. Between 2014 and 2018, he was one of the game's premier point guards, making 5 All-Star teams and an All-NBA team as well.

Any player, no matter how good they are, ends up having a 'Welcome to the league' moment when they get to the NBA. DeMar DeRozan revealed that he received his from Brandon Roy , who showed him the level at which NBA stars play. For Kevin Huerter, it was none other than Kevin Durant . And speaking recently, John Wall explained how exactly he got his.

Kobe Bryant Gave John Wall His 'Welcome To The League' Moment

For any player that grew up in the 2000s, Kobe Bryant often ends up being one of their favorite players ever, if not the favorite. The Mamba inspired a whole generation of ballers to play at the highest level and then gave them buckets when they made it to the league. John Wall was no exception to this, as he revealed in a recent episode of Cold As B*lls with Kevin Hart.

(starts at 4:56 minutes)

Kevin Hart: "The game is changing. Fame, spotlight is changing. Your association with basketball is big. You get to the motherf**king league. Was there a moment you had to stop and embrace the people you would be playing against?"

John Wall: "Every time I played Kobe. I remember I was like, 'Damn, I'm guarding the Mamba.' Blocked his shot and I tried to run to halfcourt to get the ball. He got the ball back and made a three and was like, 'The play go on, young fella.' I was like, 'Damn.'"

Kobe Bryant was the epitome of hustle; the Mamba knew what it took to become a star in the NBA and then stay on top. For someone like Wall, who had greatness ahead of him, it must have been a surreal moment to understand just what he was in for in the NBA. Wall made a great career for himself and got paid, and while it may not have turned out the way he envisioned it, he can now be the veteran letting the young players know what they need to do to thrive in the league.

