Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Christmas on Stage at Spring Valley Baptist Church
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How about a little Broadway for Christmas? This Sunday, you can enjoy a holiday story as New York City orphans discover the true meaning of Christmas. There are two opportunities to enjoy “Christmas on Stage” at Spring Valley Baptist Church on the northeast side of Columbia.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Forward City Church’s Christmas Carnival and Christmas Eve Production
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Christmas is a great time for family and community, and a local church, Forward City Church wants to invite you and your family to join them for two days of family fun and entertainment while also celebrating the reason for the season. On Friday, Dec. 23,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Junk King SC’s ‘Hauliday’ Toy Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have it in your heart and budget this year to donate toys for girls and boys in the community. Local eco-friendly junk removal company, Junk King Columbia has launched a “Haulidays” Toy Drive in Partnership with the local boys and girls club of America.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Clutter Free Christmas
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third Annual Firefighters Feeding Families Holiday Food Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters are doing more than fighting fires by fighting hunger. Members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department will be hosting their annual “Firefighters Feeding Families” Food Drive which is aimed to help families in need. For three years the department has helped hundreds of local...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Holiday-themed Third Thursday Art Night in the Vista
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Congaree Vista Guild is hosting a holiday-themed event this Thursday, and it is going to be a nice night filled with art and entertainment. The event will feature open art studios throughout the area along with some pop-up artists on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
manninglive.com
Dyson's Home for Funerals under new ownership
Dyson’s Home for Funerals, located at 237 Main St in Summerton, SC marked their new ownership with a rededication ceremony and an open house. The new owners, Rubin and Melika Jackson, have already planned and held many events that were open to the public and welcoming to all. The...
WIS-TV
Man arrested in connection with ‘cold-blooded’ murder that happened outside Columbia nightclub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a brutal, execution-style murder in the parking lot of a Columbia nightclub last month. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Mikal Keller on Thursday. He is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater drop-in and kids ornament decorating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day and CWC Studios in Lexington invites you to join them to celebrate. Adults 21 and older can enjoy a paint night starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be found online. For the little ones on Saturday,...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ugly Christmas sweater cookies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday is National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, one way to celebrate is by dressing up in your favorite Christmas sweater or you can create Christmas sweater cookies. Embellished Dough is the cookie connoisseur and can bring life to the sugary confection. Owner, Selena Dennis shares a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Winter steaks with Chef Jon Cooper
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One thing about the holiday season, there are gifts but there are also tons of food. And if there is more than one way to skin a cat, there is more than one way to cook a steak. Chef Jon Cooper is an executive chef at...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Ways to alleviate stress to enter the New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holidays can bring a ton of joy but they can also bring a lot of pain for those experiencing grief. And with the new year right around the corner- you’ll want to begin to focus on your healing and creating sustainable plans to help you to execute your goals as you walk into another year of life.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
