Yung Miami Tells The Game She’s Single After He Compliments Her Attitude Toward Diddy
Yung Miami has let the world know she is single after The Game complimented her on how well she is handling the Diddy situation. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), The Game hopped on Twitter in search of a woman that possessed the same loyal qualities as the City Girls rhymer. "Since...
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring
Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Kelsey Harris Receives Immunity, Refuses to Answer Tory Lanez Question While Testifying
A plot twist has occurred in the Tory Lanez trial, as Megan Thee Stallion's ex-friend Kelsey Harris has refused to answer a question about Tory's actions the night of the shooting, despite reportedly being granted immunity by the prosecution. Harris also denied seeing Tory shoot Megan. On Wednesday (Dec. 14),...
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat
Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy
Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper. During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred...
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces
Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Attorney Says Kelsey Harris Has Been Compromised as a Witness, Either By Threat or Bribe
Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, believes Kelsey Nicole Harris may have been coerced to change her testimony in the trial in which Tory Lanez is accused of shooting Megan. According to a report by The Shade Room, published on Thursday (Dec. 15), Megan Thee Stallion's attorney, Alex Spiro,...
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023
Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
Birdman Says He’s Changing His Name Next Year
Birdman is undergoing another name change next year, only this time he will be altering his government name. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Cash Money cofounder shared a video on social media explaining his decision. "2023, I’m changing my name," Birdman said in the video. "I was born Brian Brooks....
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Health Transformation Following Split From Husband Kody Brown
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown updated her followers on her fitness journey shortly after confirming her split from husband Kody Brown. "I'm ready for you 2023!" the 53-year-old captioned an Instagram video posted Monday (Dec. 12). "This health journey I've been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and...
Line Dance Set to Rihanna’s ‘S&M’ Is the Most Surreal Thing You’ll See on the Internet Today
Line dancing has been taken to a whole new level. In a TikTok that has been viewed over 4 million times, a group of people are shown performing an elaborate line dance set to Rihanna's "S&M" off her 2010 album, Loud. "Tush push line dance," the caption reads. Watch the...
