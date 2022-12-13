ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sean Sparks Jhene Aiko Marriage Rumors With New Ring

Big Sean may be officially off the market. The Detroit rhymer is sparking marriage rumors to his ladylove Jhené Aiko after flashing his new ring. On Friday (Dec. 16), Big Sean hopped on his Twitter account and posted his TikTok video of himself previewing his guest verse on Ab-Soul's song "Go Off," which appears on the California rhymer's just-released album, Herbert. In the clip, Sean Don is delivering his fiery bars for the camera during which he holds up his ring finger to show off his shiny new gold ring.
Boosie BadAzz Calls Gunna a Rat

Boosie BadAzz is calling Gunna a rat after video of the Atlanta rapper making his plea deal in the YSL RICO case surfaced. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the ever-opinionated Boosie hopped on Twitter to share his thoughts on the update in Gunna's case. "Rat," Boosie prefaced the post with multiple...
Amy Christie

Dad on teen son: "His girlfriend stayed over and hasn't left in 2 months"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting teens is filled with challenges, and navigating relationships is one of the most significant hurdles for parents. Whether it's about telling them to wait on dating or allowing them to go out with someone, there will always be difficult conversations, side looks, or annoying moments.
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna Post First Photos of Their Baby Boy

Seven months after welcoming their first child into the world, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared the first photos and video of their newborn baby boy. On Saturday (Dec. 17), A$AP Rocky and Rihanna shared several photos of their baby boy via the gossip website Hollywood Unlocked. In one pic, the newborn is wearing a onesie while sucking on a pacifier and looking straight at the camera.
Druski Admits His Fear of YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Druski is famous for poking fun at people on social media. However, the comedian has admitted that after he poked fun at YoungBoy Never Broke Again, he's now fearful of the Louisiana rapper. During his interview with The Pivot Podcast, which aired Tuesday (Dec. 13), Druski disclosed to host Fred...
Freddie Gibbs Roasts Gunna After Video of Gunna Taking Plea Deal Surfaces

Freddie Gibbs is reacting to video leaking of Gunna taking his plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which ultimately freed the Atlanta rapper. On Wednesday night (Dec. 14), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter to gloat after a newly surfaced video showed Gunna admitting to knowledge of illegal activity in connection to YSL during a court hearing for his plea deal.
Kate Hudson Is Releasing an Album in 2023

Kate Hudson is gearing up to release her very first album. The Glass Onion star dropped the revelation while chatting with Jimmy Fallon Monday (Dec. 12), when she appeared on The Tonight Show. The conversation began when Fallon asked Hudson if she sang "on the soundtrack of Almost Famous or...
Birdman Says He’s Changing His Name Next Year

Birdman is undergoing another name change next year, only this time he will be altering his government name. On Thursday (Dec. 15), the Cash Money cofounder shared a video on social media explaining his decision. "2023, I’m changing my name," Birdman said in the video. "I was born Brian Brooks....
