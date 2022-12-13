ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

Florida police officer speaks out after viral fentanyl video, responds to the skeptics

TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares police officer is hoping to get back to work Thursday night after coming in contact with fentanyl. The officer spoke for the first time since asking for the release of the body camera video. She told FOX 35 News that the backlash she has received from the video has been difficult, but she hopes that it can save someone’s life.
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
Orlando police officers jump into action in apartment fire rescue

Three Orlando police officers who jumped in to help people trapped in an apartment fire are giving their accounts of the chaos. Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at Avalon Apartments. While Orlando fire worked to put the flames out, three officers jumped into action to help save three women who were still trapped in their apartment.
Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital

A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 15, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as a cold front sweeps across the state on Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s heading into Saturday.
