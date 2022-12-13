Read full article on original website
Florida police officer speaks out after viral fentanyl video, responds to the skeptics
TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares police officer is hoping to get back to work Thursday night after coming in contact with fentanyl. The officer spoke for the first time since asking for the release of the body camera video. She told FOX 35 News that the backlash she has received from the video has been difficult, but she hopes that it can save someone’s life.
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
Florida man accused of 'brutal rape' of woman in Orlando escorted to jail, video shows
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday.
Police: 9 shot during dispute among rival gangs in downtown Orlando
In July, nine people were shot after gunfire erupted following a fight in downtown Orlando. Police said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute among rival gangs.
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando
The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
Florida firefighters surprise 11-year-old boy they helped deliver a decade earlier
Firefighters in Deltona, Florida made a special visit Thursday to the home of a boy they helped deliver 11 years ago. Susan Rubi credits the paramedics for saving her son Jacks' life after she unexpectedly went into labor at 26 weeks.
Orlando police officers jump into action in apartment fire rescue
Three Orlando police officers who jumped in to help people trapped in an apartment fire are giving their accounts of the chaos. Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at Avalon Apartments. While Orlando fire worked to put the flames out, three officers jumped into action to help save three women who were still trapped in their apartment.
Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital
A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
'Brutal rapist' lured Orlando victim by posing as artist looking for model to paint: affidavit
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend allegedly lured the victim into his car by saying he was an artist and offering her money if he could paint her. Bruce Whitehead, 54, was arrested on Thursday.
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Former neighbor of accused rapist said they would often discuss 'life problems' and 'religion'
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they said raped and tried to kill a woman over the weekend. Deputies are looking for 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead and news of the alleged battery spread quickly around Whitehead’s old neighborhood.
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
Orlando weather: Severe weather exits state after strong cold front moves across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A winter storm system moving across the South on Wednesday and Thursday spawned multiple tornadoes. Florida felt the brunt of that same system on Thursday which brought heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. As the system exits the state, it will usher in clear skies and cooler temperatures.
Weather Forecast: Dec. 15, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see cooler temperatures as a cold front sweeps across the state on Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s heading into Saturday.
