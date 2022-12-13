Cox Media Group said it reached a long-term carriage agreement with Verizon Fios, avoiding a blackout both sides had warned viewers about. "This deal with Verizon, consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and commitment to delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming," CMG said in a statement. "We’re pleased to have reached this renewal before our prior deal expired, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith."

1 DAY AGO