Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Cox Media Group Reaches Deal With Verizon Fios, Avoiding Blackout
Cox Media Group said it reached a long-term carriage agreement with Verizon Fios, avoiding a blackout both sides had warned viewers about. "This deal with Verizon, consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and commitment to delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming," CMG said in a statement. "We’re pleased to have reached this renewal before our prior deal expired, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith."
nexttv.com
NBCUniversal Set To Hold 2023 Upfront at Radio City Again
Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit, which portrays itself as a leader in changing the television advertising business, said it is planning to hold its upfront events according to a fairly traditional schedule. In a post on LinkedIn, Linda Yaccarino, chairman of NBCU global advertising and partnerships, said NBCU will hold its...
nexttv.com
Estrella Media Taps FreeWheel To Expand CTV Ad Business
Estrella Media said it is working with Comcast’s FreeWheel unit to help boost its connected TV advertising businesses. The combination will take advantage of the growth in Hispanic CTV viewing, the companies said. "Our passionate audience is watching more CTV than ever before," said René Santaella, chief digital &...
nexttv.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Moving HBO Shows to FAST Services
Warner Bros. Discovery said that some of the shows that it has been moving off of HBO and HBO Max in order to save money will be licensed to third-party free, ad-supported streaming TV services. The company has ditched the "everything streaming" strategy that WarnerMedia executives have been following before...
nexttv.com
Despite Fragmentation, Viewers Flock to Holiday Programming
Despite changes to how viewers watch television, advertisers can still reach consumers through holiday programming, according to a study by Effectv, the ad sales arm of Comcast. In an analysis of viewing from Thanksgiving to Christmas in 2021, 92% of households tuned into holiday programming. On average they watched 20...
nexttv.com
12 Million Clix Users Find What to Watch on Mobile Devices
Clix, a service that helps streamers find what to watch, said that 99% of its global audience of 12 million users are getting their video recommendations on mobile devices before watching on any screen or platform. More viewers and more shows are streaming, especially on a burgeoning number of free...
nexttv.com
Netflix Misses Early Ad Delivery Targets, Gives Money Back to Advertisers - Report
Netflix has not been able to deliver on ambitious ad delivery guarantees for its new $6.99 partially ad-supported tier and is returning money to some of its advertising partners. Netflix launched its "Basic with Ads" tier on Nov. 3. According to Digiday, it made "pay on delivery" arrangements with advertisers...
nexttv.com
Thanksgiving Surge Boosts TV Viewing in November
Boosted by Thanksgiving, television viewing increased 7.8% in November from the month before, according to Nielsen. Thanksgiving saw the second most TV viewing of any day so far this year and there were five days during the month in which viewing topped 100 billion minutes. The biggest viewing day of the year was Jan. 16, a day with three NFL Wild Card playoff games.
nexttv.com
New Pluto TV Ad Campaign Features Drew Barrymore
Pluto TV's new TV spokesperson is actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, who previewed the streaming service's new ad campaign on her show Thursday. The campaign will officially start Friday in the U.S. and run in international markets early next year. The ads use the tagline Stream Now, Pay Never,...
nexttv.com
Nielsen: Streaming's Share of U.S. TV Viewing Up Over 10% in 2022 (Chart of the Day)
Back in June 2021, when Nielsen first started publishing its monthly U.S. TV marketshare graphic "The Gauge," Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings lamented the fact that linear TV still far outstripped streaming in overall usage. At the time, linear cable and broadcast accounted for 64% of overall U.S. TV viewing, while...
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: Fox News, ESPN Battle to a Draw for First Place in Primetime
Fox News and ESPN tied for first on last week’s primetime chart during the first full week of December. Fox News and ESPN each averaged 2.1 million viewers during the week of December 5 to December 11, according to Nielsen. ESPN was paced by its December 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints Monday Night Football telecast, which averaged more than 11 million viewers, while Fox News benefited from its coverage of the December 6 Georgia Senate runoff election.
nexttv.com
Alexi Hawley Drama 'The Recruit' on Netflix
Alexi Hawley series The Recruit, about a CIA lawyer who gets caught up in an international snafu in his first week on the job, premieres on Netflix December 16. There are eight episodes. Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in his first week at the CIA. He discovers a...
nexttv.com
Content Spotlight: Lisette Olivera Serves as New Face of 'National Treasure' Franchise
Content Spotlight is a podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television shows through the eyes of the show's stars and creators. Actress Lisette Olivera discusses Disney Plus's new adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History with Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable...
nexttv.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Dead at 40
Stephen Boss, who parlayed an appearance on So You Think You Can Dance to a multihyphenate role as deejay, guest host and, eventually, executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died December 13 at 40. The death was ruled a suicide. Boss was known as tWitch. He was born in...
nexttv.com
Lifetime Sets January Premiere Date for 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Final Chapter' Docu-Series
Lifetime will conclude its Emmy-nominated documentary series Surviving R. Kelly with a two-night event debuting in January. Surviving R: Kelly: The Final Chapter will air on consecutive nights beginning January 2, and will focus on the fall out of the R&B singer’s crimes as he faces multiple federal and state trials, according to the network. The original 2019 documentary series Surviving R. Kelly series – and a second series, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning which debuted in 2020 – chronicled sexual abuse allegations against singer.
nexttv.com
ABC Debuts 'The Parent Test', a Look at Varied Parenting Styles
ABC will debut unscripted The Parent Test, an exploration of the various styles of raising children, Thursday, December 15, leading out of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Based on an Australian television format, The Parent Test will explore many distinctively different parenting styles. Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph...
nexttv.com
Fox To Premiere Dating Series 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Fox will debut dating series Farmer Wants a Wife March 8, with country singer Jennifer Nettles hosting. The network called Farmer the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages. Four farmers take their group of daters to...
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Renews 'The Santa Clauses' For Second Season
Disney Plus is giving viewers an early Christmas gift with the renewal of its holiday-themed series The Santa Clauses for a second season. The announcement comes on the heels of the December 14 season one finale streamed on Disney Plus. Series star Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa/Scott Calvin during the second season along with Elizabeth Mitchell who will return as Mrs. Claus/Carol, said the service.
Comments / 0