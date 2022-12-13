ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sam Smith Performs At White House To Celebrate Respect For Marriage Act

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NozO_0jhRJVBg00
Photo: Getty Images

Sam Smith was part of an important date for LGBTQ+ Americans this afternoon. On Tuesday, December 13th President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act which offers protections for same-sex marriage and interracial marriage in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Obergefell v. Hodges and Loving v. Virginia , which legalized same-sex and interracial marriages, respectively.

Before officially signing the bill, the White House held a heartfelt ceremony that featured performances from Smith and Nashville's Joy Oladokun , both out and proud members of the queer community, and Cyndi Lauper , a longtime LGBTQ+ ally and advocate.

Smith stepped out in front of the bipartisan crowd on the White House South Lawn wearing an elegant black coat and holding a tiny pink purse. They went on to give a pitch-perfect performance of one of their biggest hits, "Stay With Me."

Later in the ceremony, President Biden gave a quick thank you to Sam for the stunning performance before signing the bill into law. It's important to note that the Respect For Marriage Act doesn't put marriage equality into federal law. Instead, couples who were legally married elsewhere can have their marriage recognized in any state in the US and not lose important benefits like healthcare and parental rights. This article by Jezebel has more information on the bill.

As 2022 wraps up, Smith is gearing up for an exciting new year. The singer-songwriter is set to release their new album Gloria , which will arrive in early 2023. Also, be sure to tune into the 2023 Grammy Awards on February 5th to see if Smith and Kim Petras become the first openly trans and non-binary artists to take home a trophy for their smash hit collab "Unholy."

Comments / 0

Related
them.us

Biden Invited a Drag Artist to the White House. Now They're Getting Death Threats

When Marti Gould Cummings was invited to the White House to attend the signing ceremony of the Respect for Marriage Act, they cried. In addition to the expected feelings of overwhelm and gratitude, the New York-based drag artist and longtime activist saw the platform that they would gain from attending the signing ceremony as an opportunity to continue to push for change, including fully codifying marriage equality into law, expanding access to reproductive healthcare, protecting trans people, especially trans children, and more.
WWD

Vice President Kamala Harris Dons Sharp Lapels at Respect for Marriage Act Signing at White House

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived on the White House Lawn on Tuesday to witness the historic signing of the Respect for Marriage Act. For the moment in LGBTQ rights, Harris was winter-ready in a charcoal gray coat with a notch lapel and wide collar. She accessorized the look with black leather gloves and a white and brown patterned scarf.More from WWDWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosJosh Wood Turns Partying Into Purpose for the LGBTQ CommunityInside the Miu Miu Select by Sydney Sweeney Party Harris was beaming as she applauded the signing of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

White House in bind as Archives nears release of Hunter Biden, Burisma emails

The Biden administration faces a difficult decision early next year — whether to block the National Archives from releasing hundreds of Obama-era documents related to first son Hunter Biden and his relationship with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president.  The White House has been mum about whether it will invoke executive privilege to stop papers from becoming public Feb. 28, 2023, Insider reports.  The records include 69 images and 260 email messages that mention Burisma and date back to 2014, when Hunter, now 52, had a lucrative seat on the company’s board — a shady relationship The...
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions.  Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
New York Post

New York Times mocked for naming Fetterman among the year’s ‘most stylish’ people

The New York Times on Monday declared incoming Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman to be one of its 93 “most stylish” people of 2022, prompting backlash against the paper on social media, including by the Democrat’s wife.  “No, not [John Fetterman]!! Recount!!!,” the senator-elect’s wife Gisele Fetterman wrote on Twitter Monday, reacting in disbelief to the accolade. The news outlet feted Fetterman, whose usual attire on the campaign trail involved a hoodie, basketball shorts, and sneakers, as a lawmaker that “is going to bring Carhartt to the Capitol,” a reference to the US workwear apparel company. “Total liberal bias, [the New York Times]⁩!” Rep. Tim...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week.  Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi blamed white men ‘in a mood’ for Dems’ 2010 midterm losses

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told then-President Barack Obama that Democrats suffered humiliating losses in the 2010 midterm elections because white men “get in a mood” when unemployed, according to a new documentary by Pelosi’s own daughter. “Hey, Mr. President, not a good night,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) consoled Obama during an Election Night phone call as the extent of the party’s defeat became apparent, Fox News reported. Democrats lost a net of 63 House seats, the party’s biggest midterm defeat in more than seven decades and a result attributed to backlash at the passage of ObamaCare earlier that year. Pelosi had a different...
The Hill

Democrats link surging violence toward LGBTQ community with GOP rhetoric

Survivors of violent anti-LGBTQ attacks told their stories Wednesday at a House hearing where Democrats linked rising violence against the community to rhetoric and policies from the GOP.  “We are experiencing a crisis,” House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday during the hearing, one of the last of the current Congress.…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats unveil legislation outlining plan for right to fertility treatments

A trio of Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would protect access to assisted reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), as organizations that support abortion access raise concerns that Republicans may go after such treatments going forward. Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.) and Patty Murray (Wash.) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.)…
TENNESSEE STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

196K+
Followers
23K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy