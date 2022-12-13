ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLUC

New programs and funding to address teacher shortage in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - State legislators have set up hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and new programs aimed at tackling the teacher shortage in Michigan. Zack Sedgwick, Marquette Area Public Schools (MAPS) superintendent says the district is excited to see increased funding. "The funding for our profession has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Ways to help Michigan families in need this holiday season

The holidays are here, and 'tis the season to enjoy time with family and friends, do festive shopping and, perhaps most importantly, give back. One in nine adults and one in seven children face hunger in Michigan, according to feedingamerica.org. There's no shortage of ways to help support families facing hunger in Michigan this season, whether that means donating money to a local charity organization or donating time or food at an area food bank.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
ROCHESTER, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Markavitch named as Oxford interim superintendent

Oxford will have their third school superintendent in three months with Vickie Markavitch named as the new interim superintendent. She takes over for Anita Qonja-Collins, former assistant superintendent of elementary instruction, who was named interim superintendent in November. Qonja-Collins took over for Ken Weaver who announced he was on medical...
INDIANA STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Michigan selected as pilot site for national efforts to better reflect voices of youth in child welfare system reforms

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been selected as one of eight pilot sites nationally to participate in a federal project. The project will help child welfare systems better engage with children and youth and make reforms that will benefit the children and families they serve.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oxford Leader

Group seeks to amend suit against Oxford schools

On November 29, a day after former Oxford School Board members Tom Donnelly and Korey Bailey told the community the Nov. 30, 2021 could have been avoided had the district implemented their threats assessment policy, the Grewal Law firm filed a motion to amend Change4Oxford's lawsuit into a class action complaint against the Oxford School District. If the class action amendment is allowed, the group of plaintiffs involved would expand to include every single child in the Oxford School District.
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it's not available. That's happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Flu cases rising in Southeast Michigan, nationwide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The fall and winter has always been a concern for health officials who feared a tripledemic. Now it's coming true as flu cases are spiking. Influenza cases are on the rise across the country and Southeast Michigan. "This idea of a tripledemic - so the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Whitmer, Gilchrist tackle packed agenda in a second term

DETROIT, Mich. — The to-do list is long, and the stakes are high for a second Whitmer-Gilchrist term in Michigan. Entering the new year, fresh challenges and old promises await the pair. This time though, they'll have something they didn't before: a legislative majority. Albeit a small lead –...
MICHIGAN STATE

