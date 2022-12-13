DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Durango Sunday. Investigators said Audrianna Diaz was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of the Durango Community Shelter at 1055 Avenida Del Sol. They said she also has ties to the Flagstaff, Arizona area and may be attempting to go there.

