Breezy and chilly with plenty of clouds; few flurries. High: 36. Afternoon highs on Sunday held in the upper 30s for most along with sun and clouds, plus a brisk breeze made for wind chill values below freezing in the 20s throughout much of the day. Other than the chilly weather though, Sunday was another dry and partly sunny day with just a few isolated flurries in the Poconos. Below normal temperatures will continue through the middle of the week ahead, with a string of partly to mostly cloudy days and high temperatures really getting no warmer than 40 degrees through the astronomical start of the winter season on Wednesday. Overnight lows will likewise be cold, generally in the low 20s. Breezes should at least lighten up some as we move through the first half of the week. Then our attention will turn to what will in all likelihood be a significant storm late in the week. Forecast model guidance continues to bring this more into focus as the trend is towards a more wet and warmer inland track with most of the models. The air mass is complex, so there is still an outside chance of a colder solution if high pressure bringing in colder air strengthens and the models shift the track back eastward or a secondary low develops. However, with Friday serving as a day off for most as the Christmas holiday, Thursday night / Friday will be a big travel period, and winter weather will not be too far away to our west and north. Regardless of what happens though, a strong temperature drop will follow in the wake of this storm, causing next weekend itself to end up being one of the coldest holiday weekends in quite a while!

12 HOURS AGO