Potterville, MI

WILX-TV

Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out. The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads. The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Holt holds off Grand Ledge 53-48

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt girls’ basketball team won a tight one over the Eagles of Grand Ledge Friday night, winning 53-48. The Rams are now 5-1 on the season. Their next game is not until December 28, when they will visit Ann Arbor Pioneer. Grand Ledge fell...
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids. Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds. The victory boosts Ionia’s...
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Spartans Picked High in Gymnastics Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten’s pre season gymnastics poll was released Wednesday and Michigan State was picked to repeat second in the conference standings. The Spartans are picked 12th in the national pre season poll and host their annual green and white exhibition match at 1pm this Saturday in Jenison Fieldhouse. The regular season opening meet is at 7pm January 6th at seventh ranked Alabama.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls each win in CAAC-White Clash

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - In Charlotte the boys took care of business against the Portland Raiders. In a low scoring affair the Orioles took control in the second half pushing their lead to double digits leading by as many as 13. The Orioles would get the win 42-30 the final,...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WILX-TV

Pewamo-Westphalia picks up key road win over Portland St. Pat’s

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (1-2) looked to prove themselves on the road against Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks (4-1) in a key CMAC match-up. PW’s Brynn Bauer handed it off to Mackenna Weber who found space in the lane for the jumper that made it 4-2 Pirates.
PORTLAND, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State University Graduation and Safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big weekend ahead for students at Michigan State University. Friday and Saturday the Fall class of 2022 will be receiving their degrees. Ceremonies begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center for advanced degrees, including Doctoral, Educational Specialist, and Master’s Degrees. More...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

All Transfers To Iowa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan tight end Erick All announced Wednesday he is transferring to play at Iowa next fall. All will join his quarterback of a year ago Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa a week ago. The two were co captains for Michigan this season but struggled with injuries. The two hooked up for the game winning touchdown in 2021 at Penn State to help Michigan rally for a 21-17 victory. They would only face Michigan next season in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa does host Michigan State on September 30th.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Aviation Careers Institute opens to Mid-Michigan high school students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new aviation program launched Friday that encourages more high school students in Mid-Michigan to be pilots. Background: Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage. Classes will be held at the Capital Region International Airport. The Aviation Careers Institute is open...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
PEWAMO, MI

