(Holiday) 5th Quarter scoreboard: High school hoops recap from Mid-Michigan
The season is still young, with the boys only in Week 2 of the schedule. But as always, we've got a loaded slate of games for you tonight.
WILX-TV
Mason Bulldogs sweep Fowlerville Gladiators
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs hosted the Fowlerville Gladiators in CAAC-Red action on a snowy Friday, and snowed the Gladiators out. The Girls won 37-21, and the Boys followed with a 65-40 win as the Bulldogs swept the Glads. The Girls team is now 2-3, and the boys...
WILX-TV
Holt holds off Grand Ledge 53-48
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt girls’ basketball team won a tight one over the Eagles of Grand Ledge Friday night, winning 53-48. The Rams are now 5-1 on the season. Their next game is not until December 28, when they will visit Ann Arbor Pioneer. Grand Ledge fell...
WILX-TV
Ionia Boys take down Eaton Rapids on the road
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ionia got a superb performance from senior forward Lance Atkinson and rode his hot hand to a 57 to 32 victory over Eaton Rapids. Atkinson scored from the outside and the inside in nearly equaling the team point total of the Greyhounds. The victory boosts Ionia’s...
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Haslett depth too much for Williamston; stays unbeaten
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - For her first three years of high school, Haslett senior guard Isabel Lindo donned a Williamston Hornets jersey. In her final year on the hardwood, she’s the newest Haslett Viking and chipped in 10 points to lead the Vikings to a 49-28 win over Williamston.
WATCH: Tom Izzo teaches Audrey Dahlgren how to properly shoot a free throw
Did Izzo's teaching help Dahlgren make the shot, or did she put up an air ball? Watch the clip to find out.
WILX-TV
MSU Spartans Picked High in Gymnastics Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten’s pre season gymnastics poll was released Wednesday and Michigan State was picked to repeat second in the conference standings. The Spartans are picked 12th in the national pre season poll and host their annual green and white exhibition match at 1pm this Saturday in Jenison Fieldhouse. The regular season opening meet is at 7pm January 6th at seventh ranked Alabama.
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
WILX-TV
Charlotte Boys, Portland Girls each win in CAAC-White Clash
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - In Charlotte the boys took care of business against the Portland Raiders. In a low scoring affair the Orioles took control in the second half pushing their lead to double digits leading by as many as 13. The Orioles would get the win 42-30 the final,...
WILX-TV
Pewamo-Westphalia picks up key road win over Portland St. Pat’s
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates (1-2) looked to prove themselves on the road against Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks (4-1) in a key CMAC match-up. PW’s Brynn Bauer handed it off to Mackenna Weber who found space in the lane for the jumper that made it 4-2 Pirates.
WILX-TV
Jason Whitens embracing U.P. connection with MSU Head Coach Tom Izzo
EASAT LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Graduate guard Jason Whitens knows the Breslin Center pretty well; he played there three times in the state finals as a member of the Powers North Central jets in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. He won all three of those games; in fact, he...
WILX-TV
In My View: The three local high school leagues should merge
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, the three local high school leagues should consider merging into one -- the parent CAAC will have 21 schools next year—the GLAC and the CMAC I believe would do well to try and merge into one. Football is so uncertain any more...
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
WILX-TV
Michigan State University Graduation and Safety
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A big weekend ahead for students at Michigan State University. Friday and Saturday the Fall class of 2022 will be receiving their degrees. Ceremonies begin on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center for advanced degrees, including Doctoral, Educational Specialist, and Master’s Degrees. More...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
WILX-TV
All Transfers To Iowa
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan tight end Erick All announced Wednesday he is transferring to play at Iowa next fall. All will join his quarterback of a year ago Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa a week ago. The two were co captains for Michigan this season but struggled with injuries. The two hooked up for the game winning touchdown in 2021 at Penn State to help Michigan rally for a 21-17 victory. They would only face Michigan next season in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa does host Michigan State on September 30th.
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
BREAKING: Michigan lands major transfer commitment from another Big Ten school
Friday afternoon, the Michigan football team scored yet another significant pickup in the transfer portal, as Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment to transfer to the Wolverines. Hausmann, who recorded 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers,...
WILX-TV
Aviation Careers Institute opens to Mid-Michigan high school students
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new aviation program launched Friday that encourages more high school students in Mid-Michigan to be pilots. Background: Free flight school for Mid-Michigan high schoolers aims to address pilot shortage. Classes will be held at the Capital Region International Airport. The Aviation Careers Institute is open...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Pewamo-Westphalia schools host Challenge Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools came together for a day of positivity and team building. The high school held its first-ever Challenge Day on Wednesday, where they decided to ditch the books to strengthen collaboration between students and staff instead. A few experts from...
