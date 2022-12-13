Read full article on original website
nexttv.com
Alexi Hawley Drama 'The Recruit' on Netflix
Alexi Hawley series The Recruit, about a CIA lawyer who gets caught up in an international snafu in his first week on the job, premieres on Netflix December 16. There are eight episodes. Noah Centineo plays CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks in his first week at the CIA. He discovers a...
nexttv.com
Justin Hartley Drama 'The Never Game' on CBS Next Season
Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in drama The Never Game on CBS. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver. The show is planned for the 2023-2024 season. Hartley played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which wrapped on NBC in 2019. On The Never Game, he will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own damaged family.
nexttv.com
Fox To Premiere Dating Series 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Fox will debut dating series Farmer Wants a Wife March 8, with country singer Jennifer Nettles hosting. The network called Farmer the most successful dating show in the world. The Fremantle format has aired in 32 countries and resulted in 180 marriages. Four farmers take their group of daters to...
nexttv.com
Trevor Noah To Host Grammys in February
Trevor Noah will host The 65th Annual Grammy Awards, emceeing the event for the third consecutive year. CBS airs the Grammys, which celebrate the best in music. The event happens in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5. Crypto.com Arena is the venue. Noah recently stepped down as host of The Daily...
nexttv.com
'Lego Masters' Renewed at Fox
Fox has renewed Lego Masters for season four. Will Arnett will return as the host. The season three finale is on December 14. Special Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular airs on Fox December 19, 20 and 21, with guests Leslie Jordan, Robin Thicke, Cheryl Hines and Finesse Mitchell. Fox will have a Holiday Bricktacular special next December, too.
nexttv.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Dead at 40
Stephen Boss, who parlayed an appearance on So You Think You Can Dance to a multihyphenate role as deejay, guest host and, eventually, executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died December 13 at 40. The death was ruled a suicide. Boss was known as tWitch. He was born in...
nexttv.com
ABC Debuts 'The Parent Test', a Look at Varied Parenting Styles
ABC will debut unscripted The Parent Test, an exploration of the various styles of raising children, Thursday, December 15, leading out of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. Based on an Australian television format, The Parent Test will explore many distinctively different parenting styles. Ali Wentworth and Dr. Adolph...
nexttv.com
World Cup Final; NFL Saturday Games: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (December 17-18)
The World Cup final and NFL Saturday and Sunday games dominate this weekend’s live TV sports action. Fox on Sunday morning will televise the FIFA World Cup final game between Argentina and France, as well as Saturday’s third-place game between Morocco and Croatia. Fox is coming off a record-breaking week of World Cup coverage that saw the network average 6.5 million viewers for its two semi-final telecasts – the highest viewership for any World Cup on U.S. airwaves, according to the Sports Business Journal.
nexttv.com
Showtime Greenlights Third Season of 'Yellowjackets'
The second season of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated drama series Yellowjackets isn't scheduled to debut until March, but that didn’t stop the premium service from renewing the series for a third season. The series, which will debut its second season on March 24, ended its first season this past January...
nexttv.com
New Pluto TV Ad Campaign Features Drew Barrymore
Pluto TV's new TV spokesperson is actress and talk-show host Drew Barrymore, who previewed the streaming service's new ad campaign on her show Thursday. The campaign will officially start Friday in the U.S. and run in international markets early next year. The ads use the tagline Stream Now, Pay Never,...
nexttv.com
Starz Developing Drama 'Fightland' with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
Starz said it is in development with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson on a new drama called Fightland, set in the world of British boxing. Jackson, who is an executive producer, is also an executive producer of Starz’s Power universe. Writers Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith have signed onto the...
nexttv.com
Content Spotlight: Lisette Olivera Serves as New Face of 'National Treasure' Franchise
Content Spotlight is a podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television shows through the eyes of the show's stars and creators. Actress Lisette Olivera discusses Disney Plus's new adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History with Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable...
nexttv.com
Despite Fragmentation, Viewers Flock to Holiday Programming
Despite changes to how viewers watch television, advertisers can still reach consumers through holiday programming, according to a study by Effectv, the ad sales arm of Comcast. In an analysis of viewing from Thanksgiving to Christmas in 2021, 92% of households tuned into holiday programming. On average they watched 20...
nexttv.com
Netflix Misses Early Ad Delivery Targets, Gives Money Back to Advertisers - Report
Netflix has not been able to deliver on ambitious ad delivery guarantees for its new $6.99 partially ad-supported tier and is returning money to some of its advertising partners. Netflix launched its "Basic with Ads" tier on Nov. 3. According to Digiday, it made "pay on delivery" arrangements with advertisers...
nexttv.com
Disney Plus Renews 'The Santa Clauses' For Second Season
Disney Plus is giving viewers an early Christmas gift with the renewal of its holiday-themed series The Santa Clauses for a second season. The announcement comes on the heels of the December 14 season one finale streamed on Disney Plus. Series star Tim Allen will reprise his role as Santa/Scott Calvin during the second season along with Elizabeth Mitchell who will return as Mrs. Claus/Carol, said the service.
