Justin Hartley, star of This Is Us, will star in drama The Never Game on CBS. The series is based on the novel by Jeffery Deaver. The show is planned for the 2023-2024 season. Hartley played Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which wrapped on NBC in 2019. On The Never Game, he will play lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own damaged family.

1 DAY AGO