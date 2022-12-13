ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot by police after pointing what officers thought was a rifle at them, Jacksonville police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLhQw_0jhRIrWB00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot by police on Tuesday in Murray Hill after police say he pointed what they thought was a rifle at them.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Director Shawn Coarsey said around 10:35 a.m., police responded to the 3600 block of College Place to a report of a person shooting into an occupied vehicle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A woman was driving and she told police that a man raised what was thought to be a rifle, pointed it at her car and one of her windows was shot out.

Patrol officers saw someone matching the man’s description, and that man then jumped over the privacy fence of a home, so officers set up a perimeter around the home, Coarsey said.

While the situation was unfolding, a viewer sent Action News Jax a photo of officers with guns drawn taking cover behind an SUV on College Place.

As they were setting up the perimeter, a man matching the initial description climbed back over the fence, pointing what appeared to be a rifle, Coarsey said.

Coarsey said the man pointed the object thought to be a rifle in the officers’ direction and several officers fired their weapons, striking the man several times.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said only the man was hit during the shooting, as the officers “are trained to view and watch their backstop.”

The man fell off the fence, fell to the ground and made his way into the house. Coarsey said it was the man’s home and at that point, it became a barricaded subject situation and the JSO SWAT team responded.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The same viewer also sent Action News Jax video of a SWAT vehicle driving down the street and a K-9 officer investigating.

Several hours later, officers were able to talk the man out of the house and take him into custody.

Coarsey said the man was taken to a hospital and is facing several felony charges. Waters said the man is in serious condition.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We hope he’s gonna survive and when he does, he’s gonna be charged,” Waters said.

The weapon, which turned out to be an air rifle that looked like a conventional rifle, was recovered, Coarsey said.

This is the 14th officer-involved shooting this year, Coarsey said. The 13th took place Monday on the Westside.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN 690

Man in his 20s gunned down in westside community

Jacksonville, Fl — A young man in his early 20s was killed in a Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville’s Cedar Hills community on the westside. Jacksonville police were called around 10:30 pm to Jammes Road, just north of Wilson Blvd. regarding a shooting. The man was found with at least one fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting at Westside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting at a Westside apartment complex Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they around 5 p.m. they were dispatched to the 6500 block of San Juan Avenue to Sycamore Village. Upon arrival, JSO says a man...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Woman expected to be OK after shooting in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after a shooting in the Grand Park area Sunday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO responded to the 1800 block of West 24th Street around 12:56 p.m in reference to a person shot. A woman was located and rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says JSO.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Body found in roadway on Prichard Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at roughly 7:14 a.m. Sunday morning there were reports of an undetermined death on Prichard Road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO received a call from a citizen advising there was an unresponsive male lying...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO investigating after man found dead along Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville. Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning. JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Jacksonville Police looking for a theft suspect connected to multiple incidents

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Jacksonville Police released a photo of a theft suspect officers believe is part of multiple incidents. JSO says the suspect, 39-year-old Margarit Paun, is believed to be a part of a group of people who approach victims with the intention of selling them jewelry, asking for directions, or asking if they would pray with them. Police say during the incidents the group would unusually put jewelry in the hands of the victims, while at the same time removing jewelry from the victim. According to JSO, Paun is wanted for theft from a person age 65 or older.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy