Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season. Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving. Drivers will...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
PALMETTO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: December 16

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brion Darby – a career offender with 24 arrests already under his belt. 2. Katherine Edwards – wanted for...
FORT MYERS, FL

