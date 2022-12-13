Read full article on original website
Manatee County mom raising awareness about ransom calls after personal experience
A Manatee County mom got a call that would terrify any parent.
Drive Sober: Sarasota Police issue warning to drivers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning being issued by Sarasota Police this holiday season. Police are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to share the vital message about the dangers of drunk driving. Drivers will...
Homeless man breaks into Cape Coral church for a cup of coffee
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A homeless man was arrested after attempting to break into a church located at 133 NE Pine Island Rd. for coffee. According to authorities, a cleaning crew inside Centro Cristiano Church heard a window break and spotted James Reed, 54, trying to enter the church.
North Port High School student arrested for planning to harm others
A North Port High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they threatened to harm students on campus in a series of social media comments.
Police arrest student for threat at North Port High School
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police announced that there has been an arrest in a threat made against North Port High School. While the student says they made the comments in jest, officials say they take threats against schools very seriously. There was also a threat at Braden River High School earlier this week.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Manatee County releases video holiday card
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Safety has released its video holiday greeting.
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
Woman killed by gun in drug-littered Sarasota inn
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the death of a woman at a Sarasota Inn. According to a press release, EMS responded to a welfare check at the Cabana Inn when they found two non-responsive people on Dec.12. When they arrived, a...
Fire in Palmetto near recycling yard ‘mostly contained’
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Though it will be burning for hours, the fire at a scrapyard in Palmetto is mostly contained. Officials from North River Fire District say that several agencies are responding to the fire at Aceros America on Harlee Road in Palmetto. Due to the nature of scrapyards with combustibles, such as tires and plastics, the fire may be burning for hours. They are using foam to put out the flames and firefighters are working at a safe distance.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
Fugitive Friday: December 16
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brion Darby – a career offender with 24 arrests already under his belt. 2. Katherine Edwards – wanted for...
