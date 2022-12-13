Read full article on original website
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, opens 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas has doubled its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, on Monday opened a second location at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side.
New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location
A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
Popular Local Restaurant Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Family Dinner’
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by Andrew Zimmern, one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chef Alan's closes its doors for good
WEST READING, Pa. - It's the end of an era for a long-time Berks County restaurant. Chef Alan's in West Reading is closing its doors for good Saturday. The restaurant has been open for nearly 35 years. Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, said they are embarking on other...
Retailers sought, renovations to resume at vacant site of Joe’s Deli in downtown Easton
More than three years after the closure of a longtime downtown Easton deli, renovation work at the site is slated to resume. Architect Jeff Martinson got the endorsement of the city’s historic district commission for renovations at 233-235 Northampton St., the former site of Joe’s Deli.
Five Montco Towns Among Best Philadelphia Suburbs To Live In
Among the many attractive Philadelphia suburbs in the region, some still offer something extra that puts them among the best places to live in, and five Montgomery County towns are among them, writes Patrick McNichol for Suburban Solutions. These Philadelphia suburbs in Montgomery County rate the best for the commute...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
WFMZ-TV Online
Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
Milestone anniversary for ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’
KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sister ski resorts in the Poconos are marking major milestones this season. One of them, ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to unveil several new ski lifts as part of its 50th anniversary. Among the lifts, the new Tobyhanna quad for skiers to enjoy […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Santa will have an afternoon ride through Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is hosting "Santa on a Truck" on Saturday. The man in red will be escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. Santa will start at Allentown at the Central Fire Station at noon. He will then...
Malvern-Based Developer Shares Ideas for Former K-Mart Lot in Phoenixville
Site of former K-Mart in Phoenixville.Photo byHolly Herman, Patch. A Malvern-based developer wants to construct Tommy’s Car Wash and Starbucks at the former K-Mart lot in Phoenixville, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch.
Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort
ALLENTOWN, PA – Santa Claus is making his rounds through Allentown on Saturday, escorted by police officers and firefighters. Santa will be escorted by our firefighters and police officers to four fire stations across the city on Saturday, December 17 at 12:15 p.m. Santa will be on the lookout for kids along the way and will hand out candy canes. The first 100 children at each fire station will receive small gifts from Santa, who will meet with them at each station. Each firehouse visit will be limited to 20 minutes in order to allow Santa time to travel to The post Santa Claus rides through Allentown on Saturday with police and fire escort appeared first on Shore News Network.
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
Don’t bring the kids - Pocono resort will be an adults-only attraction starting on Sunday
As of Sunday, Dec. 18, a resort in Mount Pocono will be for adults only. Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, has announced that all guests on the entire property must be at least 21 years of age as of Dec. 18.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former New York City Ballet dancer opens Bethlehem studio, offering Pilates, ballet and self-designed fashions
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new Bethlehem studio is helping people attain their fitness goals and dancing dreams. SteelCore Studio, a Pilates, ballet and movement studio providing individualized private and small group sessions, opened earlier this month at 434 W. Broad St. Owner Marisa Cerveris, a former professional dancer with New...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Creeper Who Took Photos In Men's Bathroom ID'd By Police In Philly Area
A Philadelphia area man is wanted by police after authorities say he secretly took photos of shoppers in the bathroom at a Chester County mall. Richard Balanow, 49, of Pottstown, is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple counts of invasion of privacy, West Whiteland police told Daily Voice. Investigators...
