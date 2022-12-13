ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

New Cafe in Warminster Hosts Grand Opening, Offers Unique Confections and Coffee in a Quaint Location

A new cafe in Bucks County just opened their doors to their customers, and their business is being run from a unique location. Meadowlark Bakery & Café, located at 1414 Old York Road, Suite E in Warminster, opened their doors for the first time on Dec. 16. Owned and operated by chef Bryan Young, the new establishment is offering and assortment of confections and coffee.
WARMINSTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Shoppers in search of last-minute Christmas gifts may score some deals at a store on Allentown's East Side. F5 Variety Store, offering a wide array of merchandise including clothes, electronics, tools and toys, is holding a going-out-of-business sale through at least the end of December at 1401 Union Blvd., co-owner Scott Stroup said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Chef Alan's closes its doors for good

WEST READING, Pa. - It's the end of an era for a long-time Berks County restaurant. Chef Alan's in West Reading is closing its doors for good Saturday. The restaurant has been open for nearly 35 years. Chef Alan Rutter and his brother, Jeff, said they are embarking on other...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County to welcome new diner in the new year

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Coffee, crab cakes and club sandwiches are returning to a decades-old restaurant site in Lehigh County. Macungie Diner, a family-run eatery offering breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, is expected to open in early 2023 at 202 E. Main St. in Macungie, co-owner Will Perez said. The property...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Indoor holiday craft show in Quakertown

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - The Quakertown Farmers Market is hosting its Indoor Holiday Craft Show. The Event Room will be filled with local crafters with unique handmade items. There will be photos with Santa, and kids are invited to stop by the Q-Court to make a free Santa Star Ornament. The...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Milestone anniversary for ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two sister ski resorts in the Poconos are marking major milestones this season. One of them, ‘Jack Frost Ski Resort’ held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to unveil several new ski lifts as part of its 50th anniversary. Among the lifts, the new Tobyhanna quad for skiers to enjoy […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Santa will have an afternoon ride through Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is hosting "Santa on a Truck" on Saturday. The man in red will be escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City. Santa will start at Allentown at the Central Fire Station at noon. He will then...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ

