ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports

Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
MINNETONKA, MN
KROC News

Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow

SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
SARTELL, MN
fergusnow.com

Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA

(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
kduz.com

More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident

Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
NEW AUBURN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says

NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
NEW AUBURN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

BCA: 1 shot, killed in 'use-of-force' incident in New Auburn

NEW AUBURN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what they're calling a "use-of-force" incident that left one person dead in New Auburn. In a tweet posted Thursday morning, the BCA said a "subject was shot and killed," but did not include any other details about the circumstances around the shooting.
NEW AUBURN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy