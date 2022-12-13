Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Related
Three suspects arrested in connection with 89 west metro property damage reports
Police in Minnetonka have arrested three suspects in connection with a rash of property damage incidents that've happened in the west metro since August. Nearly half of the alleged incidents took place in Minnetonka, with the other incidents spread across Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, according to the Minnetonka Police Department.
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
Teens charged with attempted murder of officer in Brooklyn Center
Two teenagers have been charged with the attempted murder of police officers after allegedly firing shots at a squad car in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, of Burnsville, and Damon Davenport Jr., of Coon Rapids, were suspected of burglary in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 when police started a high-speed pursuit of the two 18-year-olds.
ccxmedia.org
Teens Charged with Shooting at Sheriff’s Deputy in Brooklyn Center
Charges were filed Wednesday against two teens accused of firing at least two-dozen shots at a Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy during a chase that started in Brooklyn Center. Rashad Collins, 18, of Bloomington, and Damon Davenport, 18, of Coon Rapids, are each charged with attempted murder of a law...
fergusnow.com
Police Say Burglar Stole $300K In Jewelry During Robbery In MOA
(Bloomington, MN) — Bloomington police believe a jewelry theft at the Mall of America on Halloween was an inside job. Authorities say a burglar wearing a witch’s costume got away with 300-thousand dollars in merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. Police searched the suspect’s car and seized marijuana...
Hennepin Co. authorities searching for suspect they say set another man on fire
Manhunt continues after police in Brooklyn Center say a man set someone on fire earlier this month. The victim remains in critical condition.
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
Officials investigating deadly crash in Fridley involving pedestrian
FRIDLEY, Minn. — At least one person is dead following a crash involving a pedestrian Friday in Fridley. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the 6000 block of East River Road Northeast. Several details, including the number of victims, have not yet been released. This...
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
Charges: Man doused victim in gasoline, set him ablaze in Brooklyn Center
A man has been charged with allegedly doused a victim in gasoline and setting him ablaze in Brooklyn Center. Charles Medgar Hall, 59, allegedly walked into the victim's home on the 7000 block of Perry Avenue N. and committed the assault after they had argued on Dec. 1. The victim...
kduz.com
More Information Released in Fatal Sibley Co Incident
Sibley County officials are releasing a few more details on an incident where one person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement in New Auburn that began Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release, at about 1:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a welfare check at a...
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
fox9.com
HR investigation uncovers Sheriff Hutchinson's erratic, paranoid and hostile behavior
(FOX 9) - It is difficult to imagine things getting any worse for disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson, who officially has only two more weeks left in office. And yet, here we are. After the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to censure Hutchinson, the human resources investigation...
Police fatally shot New Auburn man inside his apartment during mental health crisis, family says
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – A Minnesota family says police shot and killed their adult son inside his apartment Thursday.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the deadly encounter, which happened in New Auburn, about 60 miles southwest of the Twin Cities in Sibley County. Investigators are not saying much about what happened, only describing it as a deadly "use of force" incident.Family says the victim was 34-year-old Brent Alsleben. His parents told WCCO that he was struggling with his mental health, and they called police to transport him to a hospital.Check back for more details in this developing story.
Anoka County Sheriff's Office: Police investigating man's death in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death after he was found lying on the ground in Coon Rapids Wednesday morning. According to the department, officers and EMS located the man on the street near the 11200 block of Crooked Lake Boulevard NW just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Teen charged in juvenile court in connection to Lyndale Ave. robbery, crash
MINNEAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree aggravated robbery in juvenile court for his alleged role in a robbery and car crash on Lyndale Avenue North on Dec. 11. According to a juvenile court petition, the Columbia Heights teenager entered the Clark Gas Station on the 4000...
Former EPHS teacher Hollenbeck pleads guilty to gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child
Craig Lee Hollenbeck, a former Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) teacher, pleaded guilty Dec. 16 to a charge of gross misdemeanor endangerment of a child, which experts in the field refer to as child grooming. The charge stems from an inappropriate relationship Hollenbeck had with an EPHS student between Feb. 1 and June 1, 2021. [...]
Two teens charged for shooting at Hennepin County deputy on I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two teenagers have been charged for allegedly shooting at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy's squad car on Interstate 94 while fleeing a burglary.Damon Davenport Jr. and Rashad Collins, both of whom are 18 years old, each face one count of first-degree murder of a peace officer, one count of first-degree assault, and one count of fleeing a peace officer. Charges say the incident stemmed from a burglary in Brooklyn Center; police were alerted to the building near 57th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. The burglary victim identified Davenport and Collins by name. The Hennepin...
BCA: 1 shot, killed in 'use-of-force' incident in New Auburn
NEW AUBURN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating what they're calling a "use-of-force" incident that left one person dead in New Auburn. In a tweet posted Thursday morning, the BCA said a "subject was shot and killed," but did not include any other details about the circumstances around the shooting.
fox9.com
Anoka County man sentenced on charges stemming from torture, kidnapping
(FOX 9) - A man from Lino Lakes was sentenced to 24 years behind bars on Thursday for drug trafficking and firearm charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a man inside his Brooklyn Park home. Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera, 24, was sentenced to serve 289 months in prison...
Comments / 1