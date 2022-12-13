Read full article on original website
Dee Flores
2d ago
When you over sanitize, keep kids locked down away from other kids their immune system kept from developing natural IMMUNITY .
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discriminationThe HD PostHesperia, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Tripledemic Leaves Pharmacy Shelves Empty
As we see COVID requirements continue to change, it comes with a reminder from health experts that the winter months often see cases increase. As a result, pharmacies are seeing an uptick in medication needs. This season is being called the Tripledemic, which is making its way through the country,...
iebusinessdaily.com
ARMC trauma center made Level One
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center’s trauma center has been designated a Level One Adult Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. That ranking, by the college’s Committee on Trauma, is based on a site visit by committee members in July and is the highest ranking of its kind in the United States, according to a statement posted Friday on San Bernardino County’s website.
thedowneypatriot.com
Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center recognized as a ‘Best Hospital’ in maternity care
DOWNEY – Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a high performing “Best Hospital” in maternity care for 2022-23. Downey Medical Center joined 10 other Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Southern California in being listed on U.S. News’ national list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.
KTLA.com
Chrissy Teigen donates $10,000 to victims of devastating Southern California crash
A day at the fair turned to tragedy on the way home for a local family. They were involved in a devastating crash that injured their young son and caused his father to lose an arm. Their story appears to have captured the attention of a major celebrity. The family...
fox10phoenix.com
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park welcomes 4 sets of twins born hours apart
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. - 'Tis the season… for twins? It looks that way at one hospital in Baldwin Park. Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center welcomed four sets of twins last Wednesday, born just hours apart. Thuy Nguyen Le, of Monterey Park, was the first mother to give birth...
Washington Examiner
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
foxla.com
Students at middle school in Riverside hospitalized after consuming edible marijuana
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Three students in Riverside were hospitalized after consuming marijuana, police said. Riverside Police officers responded to Loma Vista Middle School on Arlington Avenue Thursday morning after three students became sick. They were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. According to the school resource officer, the students...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Wife of former congressman Lewis dies at 85
Arlene Mae Walker Willis Lewis, longtime wife of the late U.S. Rep. Jerry Lewis, died on Dec. 4, 2022. She was 85. She was born alongside her identical twin, Darlene, on March 16, 1937, in Taft, California. Along with their older sister, Mary, the girls eventually moved to San Bernardino where they lived. All three graduated from San Bernardino High School. The twins were popular cheerleaders in high school and performed their famous “Red Birds” cheer over the years in the presence of family and even at their daughter’s high school pep rally in 1980.
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workers
VICTORVILLE – San Bernardino County’s Rapid Response hiring event, December 8, had nearly 400 people turnout for the event aimed at providing employment options for laid off United Furniture Industries (UFI) workers. The mass layoff made national headlines last month, after 2,700 workers were terminated two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
Some Californians eligible for more COVID-related unemployment benefits under new guidelines
COVID-19-related unemployment benefits ended 15 months ago but thousands of Californians may still be eligible to get the money retroactively.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/16/2022
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. A mental health and drug treatment center under contract with Riverside County has been shut down by the state. 2. The vacant...
COVID in LA County: New infections drop, but deaths rise, officials call it sign of what could come
It's a major concern for health officials: despite a recent drop in cases, Los Angeles County is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 infections of more than 100% in the past month.
Bellflower family surprised with special Spark of Love delivery
Spark of Love has been helping thousands of families for the past 30 years. Watch Danny Romero surprise a Bellflower family!
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Victorville, CA
In San Bernardino County, California, Victorville is an exemplary historic city with museums and landmarks. Named after Jacob Victor, this city in Southern California was incorporated in 1962. This city’s creation resulted from the construction of the railroad station in the area. When the city became famous for producing...
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
theregistrysocal.com
122-Room WoodSpring Suites Corona Breaks Ground
ROCKVILLE, Md. — WoodSpring Suites–the industry’s largest economy extended stay brand from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)–continues its successful nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the WoodSpring Suites Corona. Situated just an hour south of Los Angeles and expected to open in late 2023, the 122-room...
