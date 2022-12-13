Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
A New Year's Eve Surprise by Jimi HendrixFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
svvoice.com
Investigator Rejects Mayor Gillmor’s Accusations Against Council Member Becker
A new report from an independent investigator depicts Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Council Member Kathy Watanabe unfavorably. According to the investigator working for a firm originally connected to the City by former City Manager Deanna Santana, Gillmor and Watanabe were not truthful about what happened during a closed-session meeting of the City Council on Aug. 30.
NAACP alleges voter suppression over Oakland mayoral election recount cost
OAKLAND -- Black voters accused the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office Friday of voter suppression after voting officials told them to pay $21,000 per day for a recount of the Oakland mayoral election. According to the latest official results, City Council president pro tem Sheng Thao won the election by fewer than 700 votes over City Councilmember Loren Taylor in the city's ranked-choice voting system. Having Black voters who are taxpayers, elders, and on fixed incomes pay $21,000 a day "continues a pattern of voter suppression in the Black community," leaders of the Oakland chapter of...
SFist
Activists Blast ‘Developer Dirty Bomb’ And Lack of Racial Equity In SF’s Housing Element Plan
The phrase “developer dirty bomb” entered the chat surrounding the San Francisco Housing Element debate at Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting, as affordable housing activists argue the soon-to-be-final draft of the plan gives short shrift to racial equity. As of press time for this post, the San Francisco...
Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations
OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
California mayor dies four days before the end of his term
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council approves waterfront development; split on ARPA funding
VALLEJO – Members of the Vallejo City Council said they were “excited” on Tuesday to approve a long-term lease with the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation to develop a vacant parcel on the city’s waterfront. The Wintun Nation — owners and operators of the Cache Creek Casino...
SJ mayor's proposal to reform police officer misconduct investigations met with backlash
Mayor Sam Liccardo is proposing that San Jose's Independent Police Auditor have more oversight in officer misconduct investigations -- a proposal being called illegal by the San Jose Police Officers' Association.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
sfstandard.com
SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay
San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
sfstandard.com
Oakland’s Part in Police Scandal Made National News. Why Did SF Escape Scrutiny?
When Officer Brendan O’Brien was found lifeless seven years ago in his apartment with his hand gripping a pistol, his suicide note became talk of the Oakland Police Department. And why not?. O’Brien’s downstairs neighbor was a cop. His next-door neighbor was a cop. His landlord was a cop....
Muni union prez booted, accused of racially derogatory language
The executive board of the San Francisco branch of the Transport Workers Union last week unanimously voted to remove its president, Roger Marenco, from office, and ban him for three years. While the official reason given in a Dec. 8 letter to union members was opaque, multiple sources said that...
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Silicon Valley Economy Grew Wildly During Pandemic
The Silicon Valley economy did more than fine during the pandemic, new data shows, with Santa Clara County's GDP showing the largest growth of anywhere in the country. The county's GDP grew 19% between 2019 and 2021, the most of any county with over 500,000 residents, while Austin's Travis County came in second. [Mercury News]
NBC Bay Area
2 Contra Costa County Races Back in the Mix
The recent tie-breaker drawing in Richmond's heated city council race may not be the final chapter as the brother of the losing candidate has requested and paid for a recount. Two Contra Costa County races are now back in the mix as election workers prepare to re-count ballots. Last week,...
Is California Releasing Relief Payments To All LGBTQ Residents Very Soon?
The City of San Francisco started a guaranteed income program for its transgender people in November, sparking suspicions that the state of California may create a statewide stimulus check for all LGBTQ individuals.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
climaterwc.com
San Mateo County awards three cities $2.4M to combat homelessness
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors today awarded three cities — Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and Millbrae — a total of $2.4 million to help end homelessness. Redwood City, where a 240-unit state-of-the-art Navigation Center providing housing and supportive services is under construction, will recieve $1.047 million to expand existing programs that steer individuals and families into shelters and services.
sfstandard.com
24,000 and Counting: What’s Behind San Francisco’s Surge in Layoffs?
‘Tis the season, unfortunately. Companies often spend the weeks leading up and Christmas handing out pink slips. In fact, December is the second most popular month to cut staff according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Since Dec. 1, blue-chip goliaths like Morgan Stanley...
NBC Bay Area
Five SF COVID Shelter Residents Paid $1,000 Apiece for Spots, Documents Show
San Francisco officials are demanding that a COVID-19 homeless shelter in Hunters Point reimburse the five residents investigators say were forced to pay $1,000 each for what were supposed to be rent-free spots on the site, according to documents reviewed by NBC Bay Area. The shelter site was hastily created,...
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
Comments / 0