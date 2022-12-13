ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigator Rejects Mayor Gillmor’s Accusations Against Council Member Becker

A new report from an independent investigator depicts Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Council Member Kathy Watanabe unfavorably. According to the investigator working for a firm originally connected to the City by former City Manager Deanna Santana, Gillmor and Watanabe were not truthful about what happened during a closed-session meeting of the City Council on Aug. 30.
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

NAACP alleges voter suppression over Oakland mayoral election recount cost

OAKLAND -- Black voters accused the Alameda County Registrar of Voters office Friday of voter suppression after voting officials told them to pay $21,000 per day for a recount of the Oakland mayoral election. According to the latest official results, City Council president pro tem Sheng Thao won the election by fewer than 700 votes over City Councilmember Loren Taylor in the city's ranked-choice voting system. Having Black voters who are taxpayers, elders, and on fixed incomes pay $21,000 a day "continues a pattern of voter suppression in the Black community," leaders of the Oakland chapter of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan fined $19,000 for 'negligent' ethics violations

OAKLAND -- Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan was fined $19,000 Wednesday evening by the city's Public Ethics Commission following conflict of interest allegations and allegations she failed to report her part ownership in a condominium in the city. Public ethics commissioners voted 5-0 in favor of imposing the fine against Kaplan who admitted to the wrongdoing, but said it was inadvertent. Kaplan didn't report her ownership of the condo until 2019 following the purchase of it by she and her parents in December 2013. Later, Kaplan voted as a city councilmember on a project that may have increased...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

California mayor dies four days before the end of his term

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield Mayor Harry Price died early Friday morning, a few days before the end of his fourth term as the city’s leader. Mayor Price was first elected in 2005 and was reelected in 2009, 2014 and 2018, but his time in public service in the City of Fairfield stretches back decades, […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
sfstandard.com

SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay

San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Contra Costa County Races Back in the Mix

The recent tie-breaker drawing in Richmond's heated city council race may not be the final chapter as the brother of the losing candidate has requested and paid for a recount. Two Contra Costa County races are now back in the mix as election workers prepare to re-count ballots. Last week,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach

BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare.  "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
BERKELEY, CA
climaterwc.com

San Mateo County awards three cities $2.4M to combat homelessness

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors today awarded three cities — Redwood City, Half Moon Bay and Millbrae — a total of $2.4 million to help end homelessness. Redwood City, where a 240-unit state-of-the-art Navigation Center providing housing and supportive services is under construction, will recieve $1.047 million to expand existing programs that steer individuals and families into shelters and services.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

