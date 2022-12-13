Read full article on original website
Cranston Street Armory warming center to be operated by Amos House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Dan McKee announced Friday that the Amos House has been given approval to operate the Cranston Street Armory warming station. The approval came after the Rhode Island National Guard was initially put in charge of preparing the center, which is slated to open Friday evening.
ABC 6 sponsors family for Children’s Friend holiday drive
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ABC 6 crew dropped off gifts Thursday to the Children’s Friend holiday drive. Children’s Friend has been around for 184 years, making it Rhode Island’s oldest child welfare agency. Through the organization, members of the community can choose a family to...
2 new homeless shelters prepare to serve over 100 homeless Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — At least 500 people in Rhode Island are homeless, according to the Community Care Alliance, and by Friday, two temporary shelters hope to help at least 100 of those people. An opportunity for a bed began Thursday at a hotel in Smithfield as the Northern...
Rhode Island grandpa that went viral online, being recognized for his time in WWII
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Ceremonies continue to be held across the country to celebrate Wreaths Across America. Wednesday, Goff Middle School participated by holding a veterans recognition event. Among the men and women who were acknowledged today, one of them was no stranger to ABC 6 News. George Dowling,...
Judge gives McKee the go to wipe homeless encampment off steps of State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Superior Court judge Friday gave Gov. Dan McKee the go to wipe the homeless encampment off steps of the State House. The judge ruled that the plaintiffs failed to demonstrate that efforts to remove those in tents from the property was a direct violation of their rights.
Superior Court judge expected to make decision on State House homeless encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Superior Court judge is expected to make a decision Friday on the homeless encampment outside the State House. A new complaint filed Tuesday by the Rhode Island ACLU argued that the people camping on the plaza are exercising their First Amendment right to protest.
Rhode Island climate panel approves update on 2016 plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — An update to Rhode Island’s plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions was approved Thursday by the state’s climate change panel. This modification was done to ensure the plan, which was first formed in 2016, is in compliance with Rhode Island’s 2021 Act on Climate law that aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A tractor-trailer driver from Arizona was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on I-95 north, north of the Route 10 overpass in Providence. Rhode Island State Police said the tractor-trailer hit a disabled car...
Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
Former WLNE journalist Pamela Watts inducted into elite group of broadcasters
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former reporter and anchor for ABC 6 WLNE-TV received one of local television’s highest honors on Thursday. Pamela Watts, a Rhode Island native, was inducted into the Boston-New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ 2022 Silver Circle.
RIDE answers to House Oversight Committee amidst school closure announcement
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Rhode Island Department of Education representatives– including commissioner Angelica Infante-Green– answered to the House Oversight Committee after announcing three Providence schools will close. Members of the committee said RIDE missed an opportunity to engage community members of the district– and fear this will disrupt...
Former superintendent of 6/10 connector project pleads guilty to federal charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The former superintendent of the 6/10 Interchange Construction Project pleaded guilty to making a false statement regarding a federally funded highway project. U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Dennis Ferreira , a former employee of Massachusetts construction company Barletta Heavy Division Inc., admitted to making multiple...
McKee announces additional $1.5M in electricity rate relief for low-income customers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced an additional $1.5 million to provide electricity rate relief for low-income customers. The relief comes from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This funding addition to the “$5.3 million allocated by [the governor] to this rate relief program over the last several months.”
Rate of opioid-related deaths drops 1.5% in 1st 9 months
BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts declined by 1.5% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time last year, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. The state had 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022,...
Healey, Driscoll appoint Dr. Patrick Tutwiler to be Massachusetts’ Secretary of Education
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll said Friday they are appointing Dr. Patrick Tutwiler to be the state’s Secretary of Education. The Boston Globe reports that this appointment makes Tutwiler the first Black person appointed to Healey’s cabinet. “Dr. Patrick Tutwiler...
Umbrellas to Sunglasses This Weekend
Rain continues this afternoon and will be moderate at times. Expect a strong gusty wind to peak early afternoon with gusts 30 to 45 mph as a low pressure area strengthens offshore and pulls away slowly into the Gulf of Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Newport and Washington Counties as well as Bristol County to Cape Cod through 7 pm. The storm departs after midnight and by Saturday morning as a northwest wind dries us out, we’ll see developing sunshine. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England. Stay tuned!
Rain ending as showers late tonight
The heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts have moved past the region now. Rain continues tonight a low pressure area moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. As the storm begins lifting though the Cape early Saturday morning winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
Rain ending as rain and snow showers Saturday morning
Light rain will be tapering off during early this morning as low pressure moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. However, portions of northern and western RI will likely see the rain showers change to some wet snow showers, but don’t worry nothing will accumulate as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It also won’t last more than about 2-3 hours and will be done between 6-8am everywhere. As the storm heads toward the Gulf of Maine through rest of the morning hours winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
Gov. Charlie Baker to serve as the next NCAA president
BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will serve as the next National Collegiate Athletic Association president. “We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors.
