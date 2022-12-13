ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

ABC6.com

Cranston Street Armory warming center to be operated by Amos House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Governor Dan McKee announced Friday that the Amos House has been given approval to operate the Cranston Street Armory warming station. The approval came after the Rhode Island National Guard was initially put in charge of preparing the center, which is slated to open Friday evening.
ABC 6 sponsors family for Children’s Friend holiday drive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ABC 6 crew dropped off gifts Thursday to the Children’s Friend holiday drive. Children’s Friend has been around for 184 years, making it Rhode Island’s oldest child welfare agency. Through the organization, members of the community can choose a family to...
Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RIDE answers to House Oversight Committee amidst school closure announcement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Rhode Island Department of Education representatives– including commissioner Angelica Infante-Green– answered to the House Oversight Committee after announcing three Providence schools will close. Members of the committee said RIDE missed an opportunity to engage community members of the district– and fear this will disrupt...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rate of opioid-related deaths drops 1.5% in 1st 9 months

BOSTON (AP) — Opioid-related overdose deaths in Massachusetts declined by 1.5% in the first nine months of this year compared to the same time last year, according to preliminary data released Wednesday. The state had 1,696 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths in the first nine months of 2022,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Umbrellas to Sunglasses This Weekend

Rain continues this afternoon and will be moderate at times. Expect a strong gusty wind to peak early afternoon with gusts 30 to 45 mph as a low pressure area strengthens offshore and pulls away slowly into the Gulf of Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for Newport and Washington Counties as well as Bristol County to Cape Cod through 7 pm. The storm departs after midnight and by Saturday morning as a northwest wind dries us out, we’ll see developing sunshine. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England. Stay tuned!
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Rain ending as showers late tonight

The heaviest rainfall and strongest wind gusts have moved past the region now. Rain continues tonight a low pressure area moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. As the storm begins lifting though the Cape early Saturday morning winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
MAINE STATE
Rain ending as rain and snow showers Saturday morning

Light rain will be tapering off during early this morning as low pressure moves through Cape Cod and slowly pulls away into the Gulf of Maine. However, portions of northern and western RI will likely see the rain showers change to some wet snow showers, but don’t worry nothing will accumulate as temperatures will be in the upper 30s. It also won’t last more than about 2-3 hours and will be done between 6-8am everywhere. As the storm heads toward the Gulf of Maine through rest of the morning hours winds shift into the northwest to aid in drying us out and we’ll see developing sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure builds in on Sunday with full sunshine and dry weather. This stays with us through mid-week. The next storm system will push in Thursday and Friday. At this point, it could be rain or snow for southern New England, its just waaaay too soon to have a good idea on how this will take shape. Stay tuned!
PROVIDENCE, RI
Gov. Charlie Baker to serve as the next NCAA president

BOSTON (WLNE) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will serve as the next National Collegiate Athletic Association president. “We are excited to welcome Governor Charlie Baker to the NCAA and eager for him to begin his work with our organization,” said Linda Livingstone, president of Baylor University and Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

