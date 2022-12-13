Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content
Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
TMZ.com
Ben Simmons Seemingly Denies Relationship W/ Meg Thee Stallion In Lanez Trial
Ben Simmons has found himself in the middle of Tory Lanez's high-profile assault case -- and now, the Nets superstar is defending himself after he was accused of messing around with Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, the defense gave their opening statement in Lanez's trial -- where he's accused of...
Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite
Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose
Less than 24 hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose has reportedly been released. According to Fightful Select, WWE felt it was "put in a position" to terminate Rose's contract due to the explicit content on her FanTime page. The content on Rose's subscription-based page was considered to be "outside the parameters" of Rose's WWE contract. Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's NXT, ending her 413-day reign in what was described as an "abrupt decision."
Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5
A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
John Cena Announcement | WWE Smackdown & AEW Rampage Post Show 12/16/2022 | Show Review & Results
Kate (@MissKatefabe) and Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) discuss tonight's episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage, including:. - Top contender gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville. - Bray Wyatt promo. - Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio. - Karrion Kross & Scarlett backstage. -...
Sasha Banks is Booked & Busy! | Newsworthy
Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 12th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Discusses Filming Her Movie, Launching A Makeup Line. 4 - Cathy Kelley: Stephanie McMahon Asked If I Wanted To...
Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave
Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16): Nick Gage Faces Tony Deppen, Matt Cardona In Action
Game Changer Wrestling held its Amerikaz Most Wanted event on December 16 from the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on FITE+. GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted Results (12/16) Scramble Match: Jack Cartwheel def. Titus Alexander, Cole Radrick, Alec Price, Jordan Oliver, and Nick Wayne. Starboy Charlie...
Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling
Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
CBS Sports
Braun Strowman is among the last of a dying breed in WWE: 'I'm carrying on a tradition that is fading'
Giants were once the apex predators in the jungles of WWE, but evolution has made way for smaller and more dynamic beasts. There will always be space for someone of Braun Strowman's size and strength. Still, he must develop and showcase the full spectrum of his skills to thrive. The...
WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/16)
WWE taped the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped on 12/16) Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women’s Championship;...
Action Andretti Scores Shock Win Over Chris Jericho On 12/14 AEW Dynamite, Becomes All Elite
Action Andretti has pulled off a major upset. Following his loss of the ROH World Championship at the recent Final Battle pay-per-view, Chris Jericho attempted to get back on track on the December 14 edition of AEW Dynamite. Instead, Jericho suffered another setback, as he was upset by independent wrestler Action Andretti in singles action.
Dax Harwood Says He Broke His 'Ass Bone' At ROH Final Battle
Dax Harwood is banged up, but he's not letting it stop him. At ROH Final Battle, FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) faced The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The two teams waged war in a bloody, brutal battle, and both duos walked away with plenty of scars.
AEW Control Center, Guevara Wishes Ricky Starks Luck, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. - The latest edition of AEW Control Center can be seen linked above. The new episode dives deep into tonight's AEW Dynamite card. - In a new Twitter post, Sammy Guevara wished Ricky Starks luck ahead of his AEW...
NXT Level Up Results (12/16): Andre Chase Teams Up With Duke Hudson
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on December 16. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on December 13. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (12/16) The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid) def....
Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Added To 12/19 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch and Bayley will go one on one for the first time in several years on Monday, December 19. After quickly becoming the bane of Bayley's existence following her return to WWE, Becky Lynch will now go one-on-one with the leader of Damage CTRL on Monday, December 19. The match was announced during a commercial break on Friday, December 16's airing of WWE SmackDown.
STARDOM NEW BLOOD 6 Results (12/16/22): Ami Sourei Defends Against Ruaka
STARDOM held its final NEW BLOOD brand event of the year Friday, NEW BLOOD 6. The show featured Ami Sourei making her first defense of the Future of Stardom Championship against Oedo Tai's Ruaka. The big news coming out of the show was the announcement of the NEW BLOOD Tag...
Fightful
