ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic

Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Fightful

Ricky Starks Talks Tony Khan's Reaction To His Promo On 12/7 AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks reveals Tony Khan's reaction to his promo from the December 7 edition of Dynamite. Although he did end up on the losing side of his AEW World Championship match against MJF on this past Wednesday's Dynamite, Ricky Starks was able to gain a ton of fanfare as a result of the passionate promos that he cut in the weeks leading up to the match.
ComicBook

WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose

Less than 24 hours after losing her NXT Women's Championship, Mandy Rose has reportedly been released. According to Fightful Select, WWE felt it was "put in a position" to terminate Rose's contract due to the explicit content on her FanTime page. The content on Rose's subscription-based page was considered to be "outside the parameters" of Rose's WWE contract. Rose dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's NXT, ending her 413-day reign in what was described as an "abrupt decision."
Fightful

Austin Theory Apologetic Backstage After WWE Raw Botch On December 5

A rough situation played out on last week's episode of WWE Raw when a spot with Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali went awry. Regarding the top rope frankensteiner botch, we're told that it happened because Theory didn't hold on to Ali. The idea was for Theory to block the move and lift Ali up into a powerbomb. From there Ali was supposed to counter that move back into the rana. It was Ali that called for the ref to check on Theory and Ali called the audible for the satellite DDT. Theory was also very apologetic backstage for the slip up. But there was no heat between the two.
Fightful

Sasha Banks is Booked & Busy! | Newsworthy

Joel & Jeremy break down the BIG stories for the week of December 12th ... and the not-so-big ones, on a new episode of Newsworthy!. 5 - Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Discusses Filming Her Movie, Launching A Makeup Line. 4 - Cathy Kelley: Stephanie McMahon Asked If I Wanted To...
Fightful

Ricky Starks Talks William Regal's Departure From AEW, Says That He Was Sad To See Him Leave

Ricky Starks get candid about the latest departure from All Elite Wrestling. Although top stars such as Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Toni Storm, and Athena have all bolstered the AEW roster in 2022, the company has also suffered from quite a few departures. Earlier this year, one of the company's founders, Cody Rhodes, left AEW alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes. Following that, names such as Joey Janela and Alan Angels also departed the promotion. Most notably, AEW World Champion CM Punk is also likely finished with the company following the aftermath of Brawl Out.
Fightful

Liv Morgan Discusses What She Sees Herself Doing After Wrestling

Liv Morgan talks life after wrestling. Morgan is enjoyed her best career year in WWE having won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank and now finding herself as the new Queen of Extreme. While her in-ring run doesn't appear to be winding down, she has plenty of avenues to explore after wrestling.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped On 12/16)

WWE taped the December 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on December 16 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 12/23 (Taped on 12/16) Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women’s Championship;...
Fightful

Dax Harwood Says He Broke His 'Ass Bone' At ROH Final Battle

Dax Harwood is banged up, but he's not letting it stop him. At ROH Final Battle, FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) faced The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar Match for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. The two teams waged war in a bloody, brutal battle, and both duos walked away with plenty of scars.
Fightful

Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Added To 12/19 WWE Raw

Becky Lynch and Bayley will go one on one for the first time in several years on Monday, December 19. After quickly becoming the bane of Bayley's existence following her return to WWE, Becky Lynch will now go one-on-one with the leader of Damage CTRL on Monday, December 19. The match was announced during a commercial break on Friday, December 16's airing of WWE SmackDown.
Fightful

Fightful

