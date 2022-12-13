ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

FOX59

IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas

Connersville felon who stole sheriff's truck captured in Texas. Upon Further Review: Week 15. Chris Hagan asks Colts' players what their "Welcome to the NFL" moment was their rookie year.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Richmond Police investigating Thursday morning stabbing

RICHMOND — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday. Officers responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is having surgery. His condition is unknown. Police...
RICHMOND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Search for porch pirate in Hancock County

The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
wrtv.com

Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

3 women, 1 man stabbed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women and one man were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s an area with a church, apartments and other homes between North Post Road and North Mitthoeffer Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

