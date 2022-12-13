Read full article on original website
‘What did you do daddy?’: Honduran man shot girlfriend in front of their child in Indy apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Honduras has been sentenced to over 50 years behind bars after he shot the mother of his child through her apartment door, all in front of their 7-year-old son. Marco Pachecho-Aleman, a 30-year-old man listed as a Honduran citizen, was found guilty of one count of murder in November after […]
IMPD investigates after 4 shot overnight into the morning
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating four separate shootings that happened Saturday from midnight into the morning. Walk-in patient at Eskenazi The first incident was a walk-in patient at Eskenazi Hospital in downtown Indianapolis. A patient that came in sometime before 1:30 a.m. had been shot. Police are investigating where the shooting happened. The only […]
Indianapolis woman sentenced for driving Dreasjon Reed to shoot at home with people inside
An Indianapolis woman will spend three years on probation after she pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness.
Police searching for 71-year-old man missing from Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old man who hasn't been seen in two days. Raymond Boring was last seen Wednesday morning as he headed into Marion County. His family told the Hancock County Sheriff's Department they believe him to be suicidal.
Fox 59
Connersville felon who stole sheriff’s truck captured in Texas
Connersville felon who stole sheriff's truck captured in Texas
DNA leads to identification of woman killed in Richmond fire last month
RICHMOND — Weeks after a woman died in a building fire in Richmond, DNA evidence lead to her being identified. Kimberly E. Wall, 40, has been identified as the victim killed in the Nov. 19th., fire at the 600 block of South J Street in Richmond, according to a spokesperson with Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Bargersville Police conducting homicide investigation after body found near pond
Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.
County coroner asks for help identifying dead male found in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the body of a person found dead under an Indianapolis bridge. Officials said the body of a person, described as a young white male with blond hair and brown eyes, was found on Thursday in a creek under a bridge […]
IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
Man found shot to death in truck crashed into 2 cars before striking home
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are continuing to investigate after a man was found shot to death in a truck that crashed into a near northside home. Around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the 2300 block of Guilford Avenue for a truck that crashed into a home. Inside the vehicle, police said they found […]
WISH-TV
Docs: Marine involved in crash that killed Fishers kindergarten teacher
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marine was arrested Monday after being involved in a July crash that killed a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband, according to court papers. Jaime Heredia, 30, is charged with two counts of reckless homicide. On July 11 just before 1 p.m., Lawrence Police Department...
wrtv.com
Richmond Police investigating Thursday morning stabbing
RICHMOND — Richmond Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday. Officers responded to the 200 block of South 13th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man with two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is having surgery. His condition is unknown. Police...
IMPD investigates homicide after man shot to death in the driver’s seat of car
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Indy's east side.
Fox 59
Community leaders look for answers after one block on Indy's east side sees two homicides and multiple non-fatal shootings in recent months
Community leaders on Indy's east side are looking for answers following a series of shootings and homicides on the same block. The violence has taken place on the 100 block of North Euclid. That was the scene of a homicide last week. Community leaders look for answers after one block...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
WTHR
Search for porch pirate in Hancock County
The person was caught on a door-bell camera stealing packages in Hancock County. You can see them taking the package right off this person's porch!
wrtv.com
Person found shot in east side strip mall parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an east side strip mall. Officers responded to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a ride share driver possibly shot the victim and then fled. The victim was...
WISH-TV
3 women, 1 man stabbed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three women and one man were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to the 9500 block of East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed. That’s an area with a church, apartments and other homes between North Post Road and North Mitthoeffer Road.
