CBS 58
‘She died surrounded by love': Family of Racine nurse killed in DUI crash urges drivers to make smart decisions
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Dec. 12, Racine police said a 21-year-old man made the decision to get behind the wheel while under the influence. And on Tuesday, Dec. 13, one family’s life was changed forever. According to a criminal complaint, Ernesto Rodolfo Regalado Rodriguez was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield hit-and-run; Muskego man pleads no contest
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Greenfield boy pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 16. Walter Grebe was charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield police were called to the intersection of Loomis...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County brick attack, suspect dead after injuring self: sheriff
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hospitalized – including a suspect with a "lengthy and violent criminal history" who later died – after a series of events Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies were first called to an incident on Britton Road...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide." The woman was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Dover police presence; portion of Highway 20 closed
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Friday, Dec. 16. Washington Avenue is closed between Britton Road and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Clarke shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16 near 53rd and Clarke. It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers
MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
wtmj.com
2 victims in deadly Wauwatosa pileup identified + DPW truck hit stopped cars at 60-to-70 MPH
MILWAUKEE — New details coming out of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office have confirmed the identities of two people who were killed by a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck traveling above the speed limit by 20-to-30 MPH in Wauwatosa. According to a document obtained by WTMJ...
CBS 58
House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
wgtd.org
GTC Nursing Grad Dies in Drunk Driving Crash; Suspect Appears in Court
(WGTD)---A Gateway Technical College student who graduated just last week from the school's nursing program has been identified as the woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash in Caledonia earlier this week. 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe was on her way to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked...
