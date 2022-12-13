ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield hit-and-run; Muskego man pleads no contest

GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Muskego man accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a Greenfield boy pleaded no contest Friday, Dec. 16. Walter Grebe was charged with one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. According to a criminal complaint, Greenfield police were called to the intersection of Loomis...
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide." The woman was...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old woman dies by apparent suicide at Milwaukee County Jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman died by apparent suicide at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the woman, who had been in custody since February on a felony charge of strangulation and suffocation and a misdemeanor charge of battery, was discovered conscious but in distress in her cell jail personnel at approximately 10:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly Wauwatosa crash identified

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says a beloved employee had a valid driver's license when she crashed into multiple vehicles on Tuesday, Dec. 13. 64-year-old Denise Durrah and two others were killed. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and the driver is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired on Milwaukee's north side, argument after crash

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that followed a crash on the city's north side Thursday, Dec. 15. Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said an argument started between two parties involved in the crash near 60th and Silver Spring. Someone fired shots, but no one was hit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Town of Dover police presence; portion of Highway 20 closed

TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Avenue and Britton Road in the Town of Dover on Friday, Dec. 16. Washington Avenue is closed between Britton Road and Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover. According to...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Clarke shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16 near 53rd and Clarke. It happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers

MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

House fire in West Allis displaces five, one arrest made

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Dec. 15 around 11:22 p.m. the West Allis Fire Department and the West Allis Police Department were called to a house fire near 58th and Beloit. All residents were able to make it out of the building safely without any injuries. Unfortunately,...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wgtd.org

GTC Nursing Grad Dies in Drunk Driving Crash; Suspect Appears in Court

(WGTD)---A Gateway Technical College student who graduated just last week from the school's nursing program has been identified as the woman who was killed in a drunk driving crash in Caledonia earlier this week. 20-year-old Johanna Pascoe was on her way to St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee where she worked...
CALEDONIA, WI

