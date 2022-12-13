ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

TCU QB Max Duggan's heroic College Football Playoff charge is something out of a TV script

Most Heisman Trophy candidates don't start the season on the bench. Your Caleb Williamses, your CJ Strouds, even your Stetson Bennetts … we've seen these guys for years, we've heard their names even longer. (In Bennett's case, nearly a decade.) Climbing from a backup role to an invitation to the Heisman ceremony in New York City over the course of three months is the kind of ascent you expect to see in over-the-top scripted college football TV shows, not actual college football.
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
630K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://fortworth.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy