South Oak Cliff outlasts Port Neches-Groves to repeat as Texas high school football champions
Port Neches-Groves gave South Oak Cliff an early scare, but the defending champion Golden Bears didn't blink. Down 17-5 in the second quarter, South Oak Cliff (13-3) scored less than a minute before halftime and kept the momentum going in the second half to run away with a 34-24 win Friday night at ...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
Nearly 25 years since its first football title, Aledo still playing for championships
The Bearcats play College Station on Saturday for the 5A D1 title. It’s their 13th appearance in the state final.
TCU QB Max Duggan's heroic College Football Playoff charge is something out of a TV script
Most Heisman Trophy candidates don't start the season on the bench. Your Caleb Williamses, your CJ Strouds, even your Stetson Bennetts … we've seen these guys for years, we've heard their names even longer. (In Bennett's case, nearly a decade.) Climbing from a backup role to an invitation to the Heisman ceremony in New York City over the course of three months is the kind of ascent you expect to see in over-the-top scripted college football TV shows, not actual college football.
