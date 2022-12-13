Most Heisman Trophy candidates don't start the season on the bench. Your Caleb Williamses, your CJ Strouds, even your Stetson Bennetts … we've seen these guys for years, we've heard their names even longer. (In Bennett's case, nearly a decade.) Climbing from a backup role to an invitation to the Heisman ceremony in New York City over the course of three months is the kind of ascent you expect to see in over-the-top scripted college football TV shows, not actual college football.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO