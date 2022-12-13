ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A's DFA Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez

By Jason Burke
Inside The Athletics
Inside The Athletics
 3 days ago

After yesterday's trade, the A's roster sat at 42 players

The A's have made the Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz signings official, which had their 40-man roster at 42, so two players had to be DFA'd.

Late-season waiver claim Ernie Clement and recent minor league signee Yonny Hernandez were the two the A's designated for assignment.

Clement was claimed by the A's from the Cleveland Guardians in late September and got into six games with Oakland before the end of the season. He went 1-for-18 (.056) with a double, two strikeouts, and zero walks.

Hernandez played in 12 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2022, going 2-for-24 with a pair of steals, four strikeouts and two walks.

Both players will now have to pass through waivers, and if they go unclaimed could choose to return to the A's and report to Las Vegas. The A's roster is very fluid, so sticking around may not be the worst option.

