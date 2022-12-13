ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Aubrey Plaza, Naomi Campbell and More Bring Their A-Game to the ‘CNN’ Heroes’ Red Carpet

By Ananya Panchal
 3 days ago

The annual event honors leaders in the activism and nonprofit spheres.

Aubrey Plaza.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Anderson Cooper hosted the 16th annual CNN Heroes event at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 11, and Aubrey Plaza and Naomi Campbell presented awards at the star-studded affair.

Nelly Cheboi won the 2022 Hero of the Year award after being selected by online voters from a list of 10 professionals. Cheboi’s nonprofit, TechLit Africa, is working on providing thousands of students across Kenya with access to computer labs. The 29-year-old will receive a $100,000 prize to continue and expand her mission.

“The world is your oyster when you are educated,” Cheboi said in her acceptance speech alongside her mother.

She received a full ride to Augustana College in Illinois in 2012 and landed a software engineering position upon graduation in 2016. Cheboi quit her job three years later to dedicate her time, passion and efforts to giving back to her home country.

“When I discovered computer science, I just fell in love with it. I knew that this is something that I wanted to do as my career, and also bring it to my community,” she told CNN . “I feel so accomplished seeing kids that are 7 years old touch-typing, knowing that I just learned how to touch-type less than five years ago.”

Tons of celebrities showed up to honor leaders in activism and nonprofit work at the event. Here’s a recap of some of the best looks of the night.

Aubrey Plaza in Thom Browne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6J8I_0jhRGiAy00
Aubrey Plaza attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell in Alexander McQueen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8aMG_0jhRGiAy00
Naomi Campbell attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch in a floral mini dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BddYn_0jhRGiAy00
Zoey Deutch attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa in Saloni

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbjMs_0jhRGiAy00
Kelly Ripa attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sofia Carson in Bill Blass

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVfa7_0jhRGiAy00
Sofia Carson attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

