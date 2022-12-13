Read full article on original website
Arkansas girl missing since early November found in Wichita closet, man arrested
The girl has since been reunited with her parents.
WOWT
Omaha woman indicted on federal bank fraud charges
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 20-year-old Omaha woman was indicted in federal court this week on six counts of bank fraud. Nyree Burdine is accused of scheming with others to attempt cashing counterfeit checks totaling $131,000 in a number of states. According to court documents filed Wednesday, at least $109,000 was actually obtained in the process.
KETV.com
Douglas County prosecutors reveal new details about Omaha woman's disappearance
OMAHA, Neb. — A kidnapping suspect faced a judge for the first time Friday in Douglas County court. Aldrick Scott, 47, is charged with felony kidnapping and accessory to a felony in connection with Cari Allen's disappearance. Prosecutors said Friday that when deputies entered Allen's home on the night...
WOWT
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading police on a chase. The patrol said the incident began Thursday evening, when a trooper who spotted a...
WOWT
Omaha man indicted after laser pointer aimed at OPD helicopter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has been indicted in federal court to face charges for aiming a laser pointer at the police helicopter. Richard Detty, 33, has been charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft at some point around the date of Oct. 24, 2021, according to court documents filed Tuesday.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WOWT
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night. He will then be booked on a...
klkntv.com
Man caught with duffle bag of meth in Nebraska gets 11 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man will spend 11 years in prison after transporting 33 pounds of methamphetamine in Nebraska, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Jared Cain, 41, of Phoenix was sentenced last week in federal court in Lincoln for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
WOWT
Douglas County Chief Deputy Hudson heading to Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been hired as the Chief of Police for a city in Ohio. The mayor of Shaker Heights, a suburb of Cleveland, announced Hudson as the city’s new police chief on Friday. “He comes...
WOWT
28th and Vane fire ruled accidental
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges...
WOWT
Omaha woman charged after allegedly leaving 5 cats abandoned in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman faces up to four years in prison and $20,000 in fines for animal neglect charges. Natea Kent, 26, of Omaha, appeared in Douglas County Court Friday morning and was formally charged with two felony counts of abandon/cruelty animal neglect resulting in death. Each charge can result in up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
1011now.com
Victim in fatal crash on Highway 6 identified
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old who died following a head-on crash Friday morning. It happened near 162nd Street and Highway 6, just east of Waverly, shortly before 11 a.m. According to LSO, the investigation indicates that a westbound 2017 Volkswagen Jetta crossed...
WOWT
No indictment for Cass County deputy for in-custody shooting
Missouri Valley man gets 12 years for enticement of a minor. A Missouri Valley man is facing 12 years in prison for enticement of a minor. The ex-wife of Aldrick Scott tells 6 News exclusively about the man she knew. Woolworth Avenue cleared up after icy conditions. Updated: 13 hours...
WOWT
Aldrick Scott could be back in Omaha tonight
A Cass County sheriff's deputy will not be indicted on charges stemming from an officer-involved shooting. An Omaha intersection needed a little extra attention during this morning's commute. Iowa unemployment report shows uptick despite added jobs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Iowa's unemployment rate went up in November despite the 8th...
WOWT
Bennington man arrested for domestic terrorism in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WOWT) - A Bennington man is one of five people arrested for domestic terrorism in Atlanta. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the five were arrested after a joint operation at the site of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Atlanta News First reports the training...
WOWT
Woman killed in crash near Fremont
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Fremont woman has died after a single-vehicle crash east of Fremont Wednesday night. Dodge County deputies say 23-year-old Amalia Cabrera of Fremont was driving eastbound on Highway 275, just south of Old Highway 8. Cabrera lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identify Omaha 18-year-old killed in crash with semi on Friday
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old from Omaha and seriously injured another man on Friday.
WOWT
Midwife found not guilty in breech baby’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unlicensed midwife was found not guilty of child abuse resulting in death after a breech baby she tried to deliver died. In 2019, Angela Hock went before a judge, charged with a Class 2A felony. Judge Timothy Burns, after a week-long trial, said Hock’s actions were likely unlawful by her acting as a midwife and delivering a baby -- that could have resulted in misdemeanor charges.
WOWT
1 arrested after Omaha apartment fire causes $40,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was arrested after allegedly setting fire to an apartment. According to the Omaha Fire Department, Thursday at 6:29 p.m., crews were called to a fire at an apartment building near 105th and Fort Street. When crews arrived they found the fire in an apartment...
