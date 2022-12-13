Read full article on original website
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet
As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
homenewshere.com
Select Board asks: Is it time to re-broaden senior center search?
READING - The Select Board’s decision earlier this week to seek pricing for the Rite Aid building off of Haven Street could mark a strategic shift in thinking in regards to the proposed senior/community center project. As reported in yesterday’s edition of The Reading Chronicle, Town Manager Fidel Maltez...
homenewshere.com
Winn View Heights II 40B back in front of Burlington Select Board
BURLINGTON – A public hearing was opened this past Monday night regarding an age-restricted condo development under the 40B guidelines. In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director
HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
Watertown News
Watertown Will Buy Walkers Pond Property After Council Approves Deal
Watertown will expand its public open space and take control of one of the few wetlands in the city limits after the City Council voted to approve the acquisition of the Walkers Pond property. The vote came Tuesday night, and City Manager George Proakis said the deal to buy the...
homenewshere.com
Race in 2nd Essex District has ties to Woburn, Winchester and Burlington: Kassner now victorious over Mirra by one vote
WOBURN - Every vote does count as it was shown after a recount of the race including a Woburn native and a Winchester native in the 2nd Essex District. The tally showed a one-vote win for the challenger who was down 10 votes after election day. The district includes Ipswich,...
homenewshere.com
Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul
BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Beloved Italian Restaurant In Braintree Reopening…Kinda
A restaurant that has been closed since July is coming back to life, but not exactly how patrons might have expected. Maria's Restaurant, an Italian and Greek eatery at 240 Quincy Avenue in Braintree, has new owners and a new name – but will allegedly be similar to the original restaura…
Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy
DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
everettleader.com
“I’m not going to renovate Pope John”
Mayor Carlo DeMaria rejected the need for Pope John to be rehabbed into classroom space Monday night in a surprise announcement to the city council. He told the city council unequivocally, he will not allow the Pope John rehab to be done. He reversed his public promise to abide by...
nshoremag.com
Where to Order Takeout Christmas Meals on the North Shore
If you want to enjoy a warm, delicious holiday meal at home, without any of the potato peeling and dish scrubbing, these North Shore restaurants and caterers have some delicious options for you. FRANK, Beverly. Dine of farm-to-table cuisine with minimal effort by reserving a takeout Christmas feast for six...
Massachusetts residents slam library Christmas tree uproar at meeting: 'Why do you hate Christians?'
Jesse Watters highlighted several statements from members of the Dedham, Massachusetts, community in the wake of its Christmas controversy on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Home of the Week: Melrose condo near library is a real page-turner
Newly converted unit comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, high ceilings, and parking for $699,900. The Beebe Estate is nearby, and so is Melrose Public Library. At the latter, you can look up information on William Howard Taft, who was president when the house that holds this week’s Home of the Week was built.
Healey names three top aides
About three weeks from her swearing-in, Governor-elect Maura Healey began assembling her senior staff Tuesday, naming her chief of staff and first Cabinet secretariat.
miltontimes.com
Novara to reopen after fire
It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
homenewshere.com
Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure
WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
