Winchester, MA

homenewshere.com

Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet

As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board asks: Is it time to re-broaden senior center search?

READING - The Select Board’s decision earlier this week to seek pricing for the Rite Aid building off of Haven Street could mark a strategic shift in thinking in regards to the proposed senior/community center project. As reported in yesterday’s edition of The Reading Chronicle, Town Manager Fidel Maltez...
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Winn View Heights II 40B back in front of Burlington Select Board

BURLINGTON – A public hearing was opened this past Monday night regarding an age-restricted condo development under the 40B guidelines. In 2019, this same concept, called Winn View Heights II (the developer), earned unanimous approval from the Select Board for the 40B-centered development located at the rear of 35 Mountain Road. This is essentially an addition to the existing Winn View Heights on Richard Road, off Harriett Avenue.
BURLINGTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Norwood Allegations Follow New Community Development Director

HARWICH – Paul Halkiotis, the new director of planning and community development, arrived in town hall on Monday. The former director of planning and economic development in the town of Norwood left that position for a new start here after an investigation determined Halkiotis violated Norwood’s professional workplace conduct policies.
HARWICH, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Will Buy Walkers Pond Property After Council Approves Deal

Watertown will expand its public open space and take control of one of the few wetlands in the city limits after the City Council voted to approve the acquisition of the Walkers Pond property. The vote came Tuesday night, and City Manager George Proakis said the deal to buy the...
WATERTOWN, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading awarded $250K for Walkers Brook Drive overhaul

BOSTON – House Minority Leader Bradley H. Jones, Jr. (R-North Reading), State Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn) and State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) congratulated the Town of Reading on its receipt of a $250,000 state grant to help fund intersection improvements along the Walkers Brook Drive corridor. A total...
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
DEDHAM, MA
everettleader.com

“I’m not going to renovate Pope John”

Mayor Carlo DeMaria rejected the need for Pope John to be rehabbed into classroom space Monday night in a surprise announcement to the city council. He told the city council unequivocally, he will not allow the Pope John rehab to be done. He reversed his public promise to abide by...
EVERETT, MA
nshoremag.com

Where to Order Takeout Christmas Meals on the North Shore

If you want to enjoy a warm, delicious holiday meal at home, without any of the potato peeling and dish scrubbing, these North Shore restaurants and caterers have some delicious options for you. FRANK, Beverly. Dine of farm-to-table cuisine with minimal effort by reserving a takeout Christmas feast for six...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts

With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Home of the Week: Melrose condo near library is a real page-turner

Newly converted unit comes with four bedrooms, two full baths, high ceilings, and parking for $699,900. The Beebe Estate is nearby, and so is Melrose Public Library. At the latter, you can look up information on William Howard Taft, who was president when the house that holds this week’s Home of the Week was built.
MELROSE, MA
miltontimes.com

Novara to reopen after fire

It was a little after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when Vance Welch got a call from the Milton Fire Department - one that any business owner would hate to receive. They told him a fire had hit Novara, his flagship restaurant in East Milton Square. Standing in the...
homenewshere.com

Young Winchester girl passes away from heart failure

WINCHESTER - Kelsey died. The young girl featured in a Middlesex East story back on Nov. 16 passed away from heart failure. The Winchester native, who grew up on Forest Street to John and Lisa (White) Corlito, had been struggling for a long while. She endured numerous surgeries over the...
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
BOSTON, MA

