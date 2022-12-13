Read full article on original website
Google teases an Apple-like Find My network for Android in latest Play System update
Thanks to Apple's excellent Find My network, you can track any lost or stolen iPhone, iPad, Mac, or AirTag even when they are not in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth range and powered off. Google was spotted working on a similar Find My Device network in 2021, but there was not much development on this front since then. The updated December 2022 Play system update release notes hint at the arrival of the long overdue Find My Device network that could make it possible to track lost or stolen Android devices even without an internet connection.
What's new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1
Google only just released Android 13's first Feature Drop, but the company is already hard at work preparing the next update, which is supposed to come out in March 2023. Just like that, the first beta for this second Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) came out on December 12, 2022. While Google hasn't spilled too many beans on what's going to be new, avid experts took a look at what's happening behind the scenes and which new features are going to be released as part of it.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 has a snazzy new back navigation indicator
Android constantly evolves, making the operating system prettier and easier to use than what went before. The second quarterly platform release (QPR2) for Android 13 is now in beta, and we are seeing a bunch of new tweaks and features like new media player animations, partial screen recording capability, and a new Material You theme called Monochromatic. The first beta also reveals visual changes for the back navigation gesture.
Sign up for the Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta now
The Nothing Phone 1 is probably one of the most unique phones this year that you can't get in the US thanks to its transparent back. It's also a phone that doesn't have a lot of baggage when it comes to software, sporting a beautiful interface close to stock Android that doesn't add much unnecessary bloat, though it's still based on Android 12 to this date. The company already launched a closed beta program for Android 13 in late November, and today, Nothing has announced an open beta for Nothing OS 1.5.
YouTube and YouTube Music make casting even easier on Android 13
The media player baked into the notification shade on recent Android versions has made it easy to manage your music playback from a single place. While Android 12 allowed you to easily switch between your phone's speaker and any connected Bluetooth headphones, Android 13's quick output switcher packs a lot of other capabilities. With a new YouTube and YouTube Music update, you can now seamlessly move your media to a cast device from the same output switcher shortcut.
Google Photos can help spruce up your holiday season collages
During the holiday season, a lot of us like to look back at the year we spent jamming to our favorite Spotify tracks and YouTube Music playlists from the year. But photos also play a key role in helping us take a trip down the memory lane. This year, Google has a few new festive-themed options to jazz up your photo collages before you share them around with your loved ones.
How to use FaceTime on your Android or PC
Most iPhone users rely on FaceTime. It's baked into Apple, offers incredible features, and keeps your data private. And while FaceTime has been Apple-exclusive feature for years, the company added limited support for Android in Windows devices in 2021.
Apple adopting RCS in Europe could be a win for the company in the most annoying way possible
If you've sent a text message in the US in the last decade, you're probably aware of the hold iMessage has on this country. While much of the world adopted third-party services like WhatsApp, Apple was able to combine the popularity of the iPhone with a reliance on carrier-backed SMS to create an ever-growing, ever-popular alternative. Google floundered for nearly as long, failing over and over to create a compelling competitor in Hangouts or Allo. In the end, the company behind Android has been reduced to groveling, begging Apple in a series of one-sided PR campaigns to please, please solve this crisis.
Google might use rings and bracelets as input methods for its upcoming AR glasses
This year's Google I/O was not only filled to the brim with software and developer announcements, but also with hardware — both actual announcements and teasers. We saw teasers of the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch, both of which have since launched, and we got to know the Pixel tablet that has yet to launch. But one of the things Google also teased was the launch of future AR glasses. They might work a little different from what we saw from Google previously with Glass, though. Google's already exploring two wildly different input methods for the upcoming device, according to sources.
Our six favorite Samsung Good Lock features for you to get started with
Samsung phones have improved a lot over the years, and it's no surprise that you'll often see them topping the list of our favorite Android phones. One of the many things we love about them is the extent of software customization available, and a collection of apps called Good Lock makes these phones even more tweakable than they are out of the box. Recently, Good Lock started expanding to more countries, giving a lot of users their first opportunity to use it. The sheer number of options in Good Lock could appear intimidating, so if you're just getting up to speed and need some advice on what to check out, here are our favorite features to get you started.
Here's another chance to grab the OnePlus 10 Pro and its 120Hz screen for $550
The OnePlus Pro has most of the features you'd want in a flagship smartphone—particularly at this sale price. It has a beautiful, 120Hz display, strong performance, and great battery life, bolstered by super-fast charging.
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are back down to their great Black Friday prices
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already provide excellent value for money. Since their launch in October though, the phones have frequently been available at a discounted price or with bundled gift cards that further sweeten the deal. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you could get the Pixel 7 for as low as $500 ($100 off) and the Pixel 7 Pro for $750 ($150 off). If you missed the deal back then, you now have another chance at getting two of our favorite Android phones of 2022 at their lowest-ever price.
How long will my Google Pixel get updates?
The Google Pixel line of smartphones is a perennial member of our list of the best Android phones. These phones pack one of the best smartphone cameras, great software, and Google AI tricks into one package. There are also some awesome Pixel-exclusive features that Google adds to give the phones an advantage over the competition.
Google Wallet shortcut on the Pixel 7 now saves you an extra tap
Google gave its payments app a fresh coat of paint earlier this year, complete with a new name and the ability to hold more than just your credit and loyalty cards. This year also brought us two of our favorite Android phones — the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But unfortunately, we quickly learned about an annoying bug that was interfering with mobile payments when face unlock on the Pixel 7 was used. We've been following Google's efforts to correct this behavior, which continue now through a new update to Wallet.
How WhatsApp significantly improved its call experience in 2022
WhatsApp is the go-to messaging platform for literally billions of people, supporting both disappearing and regular encrypted conversations with individuals, groups, and now communities. Under Meta's ownership, we've seen WhatsApp focus on convenience and features that help larger groups interact fluidly, much like rival service Telegram. Changes also made their way to WhatsApp's calling utilities, making it easier for you to host voice conferences. With all that's been happening, here's a quick look at what WhatsApp did to improve voice and video calling in 2022.
Android 13 is now landing on a handful of Sony smartphones
Sony's smartphones, even if they might not be the most popular out there, still have a special charm to them, which is why so many people swear by them. Their 21:9 display is one that hasn't been imitated a lot by other smartphone manufacturers out there, and Sony's take on Android is considered by many to be one of the best out there, keeping its looks close to stock Android while including useful additions. It hasn't been long since Sony last teased that the Android 13 update would be landing on its smartphones, and now, we seem to be seeing the update make its way to its devices.
How to set up and use a Chromebook with an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse
The best Chromebooks are simple yet capable computers that offer incredible versatility out of the box. However, attaching a peripheral device like a monitor, keyboard, or mouse may be tricky. Chromebooks don't have the same capability as Windows or Mac computers but don't let this dissuade you from connecting to one.
OnePlus 11: Everything we know so far
These days, if you aren't looking to buy a great new smartphone from Google or Samsung — and you aren't interested in the Apple ecosystem — OnePlus is likely your best bet. The one-time startup has continued growing over the last decade, becoming a popular choice for Android enthusiasts and finding its way into carrier stores like T-Mobile.
Best productivity apps to reach your new year goals
If you have a hectic schedule, managing your day-to-day responsibilities and future objectives could be a challenge. There aren't always enough hours in the day to do what needs to be done, and it's nearly impossible to concentrate when you're constantly feeling exhausted and uninspired. Fortunately, among the top Android apps on the Play Store, there's an app available to help with every aspect of your life that you'd like to focus on.
