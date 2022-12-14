ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: Customer shoots St. Louis KFC employee over no corn

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpvLo_0jhRFcqP00

A KFC employee in St. Louis has been hospitalized after a customer shot him because he was upset that the restaurant had run out of corn, police said.

The shooting happened Monday evening in the city's Central West End neighborhood.

Investigators said the man tried to place an order in the restaurant's drive-thru lane. He became upset and threatened employees when he was told the business was out of corn, police said.

The man had a handgun when he drove up to the drive-thru window. A 25-year-old employee who went outside to talk to the driver returned to the restaurant and said he had been shot, police said.

The driver fled and had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Comments / 247

Peace and Love
2d ago

I am so sick of crap!!!.....get this person off the freaking streets and make an example of him for attempted murder and give him 20 years to life!!!

Reply(3)
104
ROBERT KIRKWOOD
2d ago

are people REALLY getting this stupid? just wait until you can't get what you want in prison, you're going to wish you had used your gun to protect yourself or your family instead of this crap! enjoy your meals, 'ME' I'm going to cook what i want when I want. I think I'll make some corn with EXTRA BUTTER take one small bite and throw the rest out! 😋😋😋😋😋😋

Reply(5)
85
Elizabeth Eaton
2d ago

I'm appalled that someone would shoot a restaurant employee who's trying to help them just because they ran out of corn. I definitely hope their cameras or someone behind them got a license plate number and that cops find this person. 😡

Reply(1)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Two Bay St. Louis police officers killed in shooting

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said two Bay St. Louis police officers were killed during an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Motel 6 on Highway 90. According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call […]
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
KMOV

Package Thieves in Clayton Remain Unidentified

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Clayton County Police are asking for assistance in identifying two individuals who are connected to recent package thefts. On December 2nd, a male suspect (shown above) stole packages from homes in the Davis Place Neighborhood. The man fled the scene in a maroon Nissan sedan, being driven by a white woman. The vehicle in question appears to have a damaged front bumper and a Missouri temporary license tag. These individuals have been linked to other thefts that occurred in University City and St. Louis City, and possibly even St. Charles, Ladue, and Kirkwood.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX 2

Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking for help to solve the killing of a woman in South City. Police found the 23-year-old victim just after midnight in an alley near South Broadway and Loughborough. She died at the scene. Investigators are asking anyone with information to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Mo. Man Seeks Exoneration in 1994 Murder 2 Others Confessed to, Witness Alleges Police Misconduct

Lamar Johnson, incarcerated for nearly 30 years, is fighting for his freedom for a crime he says he didn't commit Lamar Johnson, incarcerated for nearly 30 years for a 1994 murder he says he didn't commit, is back in a St. Louis courtroom. This time, he's fighting for his freedom after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney filed a motion to overturn his conviction, multiple outlets report. Johnson and another man, Phillip Campbell, were convicted of shooting Marcus Boyd on the night of Oct. 30, 1994, over an alleged...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Drug charges against two at trailer park

Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
BETHALTO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
ABC News

ABC News

944K+
Followers
199K+
Post
546M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy