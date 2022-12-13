ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
housebeautiful.com

Etsy's top decor trends for 2023 revealed

With the new year around the corner, Etsy has released its top home decor trends for 2023. From the colours of the year (yes, there are two) to the next big thing in interiors, there's plenty to be excited about for the months ahead. The online marketplace, which has forecast...
People

Amazon Shoppers Are 'Grossed Out' After Using This Carpet Cleaner in Their Homes — and It's on Sale for $100

“I couldn’t believe the color of the water afterward” If you've noticed that there are spots and stains scattered around the carpet — but you're not exactly sure how to extract them — you're going to simply require a carpet cleaner. And while you could certainly just hire a professional to shampoo all of your carpets, it's more cost-effective to just nab a device yourself, allowing you the option to use it any time.  Tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner, and right...
Complex

A Kind Of Guise Holiday 2022 Reimagines Seasonal Classics

A Kind of Guise has officially launched its Holiday 2022 collection, building on Fall/Winter 2022 with an offering decked in both colour and comfort for cold winter nights. Drawing on this season’s South American theme, notable pieces include a light blue denim fringed shirt and floral-patterned shirts. Layering essentials like the Kura Cardigan and Marani Overshirt fulfil the brand’s cosy brief—arriving in houndstooth and heavy herringbone patterns—while lightweight button-down knitted polos are served in new shades of “Grasshopper” and “Canyon Clay”.
Vogue Magazine

The Minimalist’s Guide to Mastering Holiday Season Style

There’s no shame against a full sequin gown or embellished party suit, but there’s more than one way to dazzle this holiday season. Leave the shimmer and shine to your accessories this December, and keep your partywear on the more understated side for a more minimalist look. Of course, we won’t rule sparkle out completely; take Altuzarra’s maxi skirt and turtleneck shirt set as the prime example. A deep gold Lurex is striking yet still subtle.
Us Weekly

This Seriously Stylish Crossbody Is 1 of Amazon’s Most-Loved Gifts Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here’s the thing with fashion gifts: In theory, they’re perfect for a stylish friend or family member. We know if someone grabbed us gorgeous clothing or a perfect bag, we’d be thrilled. The problem is that people tend […]
Vogue Magazine

A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors

Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
AOL Corp

15 awesome gifts on Amazon anyone would love for $50 or less

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It seems like you always need to have...
goodmorningamerica.com

Save big on holiday gifts with 40% off your purchase at Madewell

Madewell's latest sale is happening now and it's a great time to grab gifts for the family. Right now, take 40% off your purchase using code JOLLY. That includes products across multiple categories, including men's and women's clothing, accessories, shoes and more. All of that means there's plenty of opportunity...
CNN

The 47 best luxury gifts that are more expensive but definitely worth it

It’s undeniable that a truly thoughtful gift is one of the most straightforward ways to let someone know how important they are to you, and how much you appreciate them in your life. While it doesn’t always have to be something super pricey, splurge gifts are splurges for a reason. We rounded up our favorite luxury gifts that are absolutely worth the splurge.
domino

I Write a Column About Curb Appeal—Here’s What I Did to Improve Mine

Last year, at 44 years old, I fulfilled my lifelong dream of buying a home. An upstate New York house that looked about as tired and run-down as I was, both internally and externally. Thankfully, designing the inside of the 1,900-square-foot house was pure pleasure. The makeover required a sea...
