Boston, MA

Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond

By Grayson Rice
 3 days ago

From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nw5Uv_0jhRF6sW00
The split-level home at 15 Northway St. in Holliston offers a kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances and is on the market for $599,000. Via MLS

Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqGmw_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6MN3_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uxijw_0jhRF6sW00
$464,900

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,260 square feet

0.23-acre lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058cAf_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9nB8_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mMn8_0jhRF6sW00
$429,900

2 bedrooms, 2 full baths

2,608 square feet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRb8V_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SzJQg_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lln0O_0jhRF6sW00
$559,900

3 bedrooms, 3 full baths

1,597 square feet

0.07-acre lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgPPO_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0clhtB_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g3V1D_0jhRF6sW00
$599,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths

1,825 square feet

0.63-acre lot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18GG34_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ip7MQ_0jhRF6sW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2XZa_0jhRF6sW00
$599,000

3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath

1,040 square feet

