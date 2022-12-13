Pretty homes for under $600,000 in Boston and beyond
From Ashland to Somerville, cool condos and single-family homes, including two properties for under $500k.
Looking for a home for the new year, but high interest rates and inflation are cutting into your budget? We have found five homes in Greater Boston for under $600,000. Check them out:
$464,900
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,260 square feet
0.23-acre lot
***
$429,900
2 bedrooms, 2 full baths
2,608 square feet
***
$559,900
3 bedrooms, 3 full baths
1,597 square feet
0.07-acre lot
***
$599,000
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
1,825 square feet
0.63-acre lot
***
$599,000
3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 1 half bath
1,040 square feet
