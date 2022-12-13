ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Donation will help keep upcoming Ivy Tech students connected

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic placed the spotlight on the need students have for technology. To help, Ivy Tech Community College started up its laptop scholarship program with the help of the 100 Plus Women Who Care group. The group held a check presentation to help Ivy Tech...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university. It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement." Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Wabash Valley educator spreading holiday cheer

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Carole Sturmer has been an educator for over 30 years. Recently, she decided it was time to bring the holiday joy that she has to all of her student at Parke Heritage high school. For the last five years, Sturmer picks one day before finals...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

More READI funds could be available in 2023

Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program. It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers. The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Vincennes University assisting in COBOT training in Indiana

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It may seem like something out of a SCI-FI movie, but collaborative robots were created to support and improve efficiency of employees. These robots can be programed to do something like removing food from a fryer. There are thirty two COBOTS on Vincennes University's campus. Soon,...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana. The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town. Thanks to the grant money...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New tutoring initiative is coming to Illinois school districts

MARTINSVILLE, IL (WTHI) - Martinsville schools are just some schools in Illinois that have started implementing this initiative. Administrators say this is a huge benefit to students' recovery from the pandemic. Many students fell behind after the pandemic. Now, the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative hopes to change that. Victoria Norton is...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Local school asking for town's residents to fill out survey

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris 95 school is looking for your feedback. It's asking people in the community to fill out a survey. The survey is focused on communication and community engagement. Parents, staff and community members are encouraged to fill out a response. The school district says it'll only...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met on Wednesday. Seven new intersection locations were proposed for audible crosswalks. These locations include 4th, 11th, and 14th and Wabash -- they also include 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. announces new hours for next year

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. has announced new hours of operation for 2023. Customer service hours for the organization will be 8 a.m. and until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. The change will allow flexibility for staff scheduling, as many employees will have a 4-day workweek.
VINCENNES, IN

