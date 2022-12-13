Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Donation will help keep upcoming Ivy Tech students connected
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The pandemic placed the spotlight on the need students have for technology. To help, Ivy Tech Community College started up its laptop scholarship program with the help of the 100 Plus Women Who Care group. The group held a check presentation to help Ivy Tech...
WTHI
"Youth Day" - Middle school students explore Indiana State University
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County middle school students had a unique opportunity today at one local university. It was all a part of "Youth Day" which is sponsored by "Indiana State University Athletics" and "University Engagement." Sixth grade students got to check out the ISU campus, meet the...
WTHI
Wabash Valley educator spreading holiday cheer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Carole Sturmer has been an educator for over 30 years. Recently, she decided it was time to bring the holiday joy that she has to all of her student at Parke Heritage high school. For the last five years, Sturmer picks one day before finals...
vincennespbs.org
More READI funds could be available in 2023
Counties across Indiana are still working on plans for the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative or READI and more money could be on the way. 92 counties across Indiana received a share of 500 million dollars in READI money according to Inside Indiana Business. Several projects are already in...
WTHI
Roundtable for businesses and community leaders to get involved in vigo county schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation hosted its Business and Education Roundtable at the Vigo county Learning Lab. It was an opportunity for local businesses and community leaders to discuss how to collaborate with schools. Several topics were covered, such as Vigo county's new CEO program,...
WTHI
Paris Union District 95 participates in "Safe2Help Illinois" program
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris Union District 95 is participating in a statewide safety program. It's called "Safe-2-Help Illinois." The program provides a safe learning environment and resources for students, parents, and teachers. The program offers a safe and confidential way for students to share information and help prevent safety...
WTHI
Vincennes University assisting in COBOT training in Indiana
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It may seem like something out of a SCI-FI movie, but collaborative robots were created to support and improve efficiency of employees. These robots can be programed to do something like removing food from a fryer. There are thirty two COBOTS on Vincennes University's campus. Soon,...
WTHI
City of Brazil awarded over $38,000 in grant money
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- The City of Brazil is one of several lucky communities receiving funding from the state of Indiana. The city received $38,570.62 from Indiana's Community Crossings Grant. This funding will go twards paving the roads in the St. Andrew's Glen area of town. Thanks to the grant money...
WTHI
Avian flu outbreaks impacting Wabash Valley farms
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Avian influenza, or the avian flu, has returned to the Wabash Valley. So far, over 220,000 birds have been affected by the virus. Indiana officials have released information about a turkey farm in the area that had a high-risk of bird flu exposure. That's spread out...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
WTHI
Airport board hopes to boost Terre Hauter tourism with 2024 airshow
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport board is excited to see the return of the airshow. We told you earlier this week the airshow is slated to return in June of 2024. The Blue Angles will return with brand-new equipment. The board is also looking to get...
WTHI
New tutoring initiative is coming to Illinois school districts
MARTINSVILLE, IL (WTHI) - Martinsville schools are just some schools in Illinois that have started implementing this initiative. Administrators say this is a huge benefit to students' recovery from the pandemic. Many students fell behind after the pandemic. Now, the High-Impact Tutoring Initiative hopes to change that. Victoria Norton is...
WTHI
"I was a little bit jealous" Rosedale Elementary School is using a robot to help students with autism
ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is using a robot to teach social skills to students who may need some additional help. There's a robot named Milo at Rosedale Elementary School that's helping students with autism. Every day Milo introduces himself to students just like a teacher. It has...
WTHI
Local school asking for town's residents to fill out survey
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris 95 school is looking for your feedback. It's asking people in the community to fill out a survey. The survey is focused on communication and community engagement. Parents, staff and community members are encouraged to fill out a response. The school district says it'll only...
WTHI
Prairie Street in Vincennes on the list to be repaired by Community Crossings Matching Grant funds
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - INDOT recently awarded the city of Vincennes funds to fix up its streets. While you and I can look at one rough street as say "it needs to be paved"; the city has to drive around and look at each and every street before deciding which ones to pave.
WTHI
Scouting luncheon raises thousands for Boy Scouts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A big fundraiser to support boy scouts happened Wednesday. It was…
WTHI
Shop with a Cop helps nearly 150 kids in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The holiday spirit of helping others continues in Vincennes, Indiana. The Vincennes Fraternal Order of Police Lodge hosted the 25th annual Shop with a Cop this week. Here, local law enforcement helped children shop for toys, clothing, and more!. This program is made possible by the...
WTHI
More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met on Wednesday. Seven new intersection locations were proposed for audible crosswalks. These locations include 4th, 11th, and 14th and Wabash -- they also include 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th...
WTHI
Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. announces new hours for next year
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Pace Community Action Agency, Inc. has announced new hours of operation for 2023. Customer service hours for the organization will be 8 a.m. and until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays. The change will allow flexibility for staff scheduling, as many employees will have a 4-day workweek.
WTHI
Miracle on 7th Street raises $18,000
Christmas miracles are coming true for local families in need. It's all part of the Miracle on 7th Street mission to help the Terre Haute community over the holidays.
Comments / 0