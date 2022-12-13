Read full article on original website
Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
VCBB congratulates CVFiber on its upcoming construction launch
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Community Broadband Board (VCBB) is celebrating CVFiber, one of Vermont’s 10 Communications Union Districts (CUDs), on its launch of construction set for Wednesday, December 21. CVFiber leadership will welcome state and local officials to the Calais Town Hall, 1662 Kent Hill Road, at 11...
AG settles allegations of neglect and false claims with Upper Valley Services
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit (MFRAU) has entered a settlement agreement with Upper Valley Services, a designated agency that provides services and supports for people with developmental disabilities in Orange County and Moretown, Vermont. The settlement resolves MFRAU’s investigations into three incidents involving Upper Valley Services. These separate incidents included allegations of neglect that resulted in the death of a vulnerable adult, the confinement of a vulnerable adult in a basement, and the use of Medicaid funds to pay an Upper Valley Services employee who was on Vermont’s Adult Abuse Registry.
November News in Brief
(Roundup of news from last month) Hickok & Boardman Insurance to receive 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce and VermontBiz have announced that the recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Business of the Year Award is Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group. Hickok & Boardman will accept the award at the upcoming Vermont Economic Conference, which will take place on January 30, 2023, at the University of Vermont Dudley H Davis Center. The Outstanding Business of the Year Award is presented annually to the Vermont business that demonstrates a commitment to community, workforce well-being, environmental stewardship, and growth in sales or employment. Award recipients have been based in Vermont for at least 10 years.
NuHarbor Security releases groundbreaking report on SLED
Vermont Business Magazine Trends like accelerated adoption of cloud services, new emphasis on zero trust architecture, and remote enablement aren’t limited to the private sector. These innovations are also critically important to state and local governments and higher education (SLED) institutions that the American population counts on for vital functions and reliable services.
VT gets $19.6 million for affordable housing funding
Funding Will Create, Preserve 78 Affordable Units in Vermont. Vermont Business Magazine Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBank Boston) awarded nearly $19.6 million in grants, loans, and interest-rate subsidies to support 32 affordable housing initiatives in New England and beyond. These projects, funded in part through FHLBank Boston’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP), will create or preserve 929 rental and homeownership units for individuals and families earning up to 80% of the area median income. As part of this funding round, Vermont received $900,000 for 78 affordable units of rental and homeownership housing in Hinesburg, Randolph, and Vergennes.
Student reporters provide more than 1,100 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states
Vermont Business Magazine University-led student statehouse reporting programs provided more than 1,000 news stories to 1,200 media outlets in 17 states, according to a new report(link is external) from the Center for Community News at the University of Vermont. “Student reporters are holding legislators accountable as the number of regular...
Brittany Melvin joins SilverLake Wealth Management as vice president
Brittany Melvin, former director of sales and marketing at Burlington Country Club, has joined the Williston financial advisory firm SilverLake Wealth Management(link is external) as vice president of client services and public relations. “As SilverLake continues to grow, Brittany will play an integral role in the process of showing the...
Chris Montagnino named vice president of Champlain College Online
Chris Montagnino, former vice president of university partnerships at Dallas-based Academic Partnerships, has been named vice president of Champlain College Online(link is external), Champlain College's online degree- and certificate-granting division for adult learners. Montagnino joins the Champlain community with nearly 25 years' experience in adult and online higher education, building...
