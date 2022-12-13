ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WDTN

Greenville man charged with drug trafficking

Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
GREENVILLE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering

KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
KETTERING, OH
Daily Advocate

Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth

GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Dayton Friday. Dayton police were initially dispatched to the 800 block of St. Agnes Avenue on the report of a weapons complaint, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. When officers arrived, it appeared to be...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

OSP investigates fatal crash in Beavercreek

Beavercreek – The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road on Dec. 16, 2022 at approximately 11:53 a.m. The driver of a 1996 Kenworth dump truck driven by, Robert Branham,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hit-and-run crash leaves victims injured; Suspect in custody

DAYTON — Police throughout Montgomery County responded to a hit-and-run crash that left victims with injuries as well as led to an arrest early Saturday morning. Dayton and Huber Heights Police were called to the 2100 block of Troy Street after receiving reports of a car crash that left its victims injured, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Catlett acquitted of most serious charges

LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
LIMA, OH
WISH-TV

Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WDTN

One arrested after Dayton stabbing

Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
DAYTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Teen charged with Reckless Driving

Franklin County, IN — Reckless driving charges have been filed against a Connersville teen accused of going way above the speed limit on Fairfield Causeway Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling Monday morning when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN

