Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
5 arrested in connection to Miami Valley mail thefts
Kettering Police say it does not look like thieves are slowing down, even around the holidays, which is why it is important to take precautions to avoid becoming a victim.
Greenville man charged with drug trafficking
Miami County Sheriff’s detectives arrested Ryan Greminger, 46, at a traffic stop in Miami County. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search warrant for Greminger’s residence after his arrest, according to a release.
Criminal charges formally filed against Tipp City detective previously placed on leave
TIPP CITY — A Tipp City police detective has been charged with three misdemeanor charges of assault and one misdemeanor charge of sexual imposition, according to court documents. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tipp City police detective on leave pending investigation. The charges were filed against Officer Todd Daly Friday following a...
Hundreds of stolen checks recovered after investigation of mail theft in Kettering
KETTERING — Hundreds of stolen checks were recovered Thursday night following a search warrant that stemmed from an investigation of theft from mail drop boxes in Kettering. The sender locations of the checks vary from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Centerville and Springboro, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Police Department conducted search warrant and arrested individual
This morning the Greenville Police Department officers conducted a search warrant in the City of Greenville at 527 Sweitzer Street. This is the second time they have conducted a search warrant related to narcotics trafficking at this residence within 6 months. Narcotics and cash were recovered as a result of...
Daily Advocate
Jury finds Bayman guilty of possession of 38 grams of meth
GREENVILLE — A jury found Jeremiah J. Bayman guilty of possession on Wednesday in the Darke County Court of Common Pleas. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. “It’s not mine, I’m just holding it for someone,” Bayman said. Bayman, 44, of Lima, was found guilty via jury...
1 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Dayton Friday. Dayton police were initially dispatched to the 800 block of St. Agnes Avenue on the report of a weapons complaint, according to Dayton Police Maj. Brian Johns. When officers arrived, it appeared to be...
Greenville man arrested, charged with drug trafficking after months-long investigation
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Sheriff’s detectives ended a months-long narcotics investigation with the arrest of a Greenville man. Ryan S. Greminger, 46, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Monday night, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives worked with Greenville detectives and secured a search...
Patient charged after assaulting hospital staff, attempting to steal truck
According to authorities, Bitzow ran to the parking lot where he allegedly attempted to force an individual from his pickup truck to steal it. Deputies from Miami County then took Bitzow into custody.
miamivalleytoday.com
OSP investigates fatal crash in Beavercreek
Beavercreek – The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road on Dec. 16, 2022 at approximately 11:53 a.m. The driver of a 1996 Kenworth dump truck driven by, Robert Branham,...
8 arrested in Dayton after high school fight
A large group of people forced their way into the school building. Police were called and on-site security was able to remove the group from the building before officers arrived.
3 arrested after stolen vehicle crash in Moraine
As officers approached the car, it took off, leading police on a chase. The suspects then crashed into another car, got out and attempted to flee. They were then apprehended by police.
Hit-and-run crash leaves victims injured; Suspect in custody
DAYTON — Police throughout Montgomery County responded to a hit-and-run crash that left victims with injuries as well as led to an arrest early Saturday morning. Dayton and Huber Heights Police were called to the 2100 block of Troy Street after receiving reports of a car crash that left its victims injured, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Catlett acquitted of most serious charges
LIMA — An Allen County jury deliberated for five hours over a span of two days before returning verdicts of not guilty on rape and kidnapping charges against a Lima man Friday. The 12-member panel did, however, find Scott Catlett guilty of gross sexual imposition and a lesser-included charge...
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
One arrested after Dayton stabbing
Police were called to the 1500 block of Woodman Drive Thursday afternoon on reports of a man stabbed in the chest. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said when officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from a “graze wound” to the chest.
No new evidence found after Madison Lake investigation
Trotwood detectives were on the scene of the 500 block of Olive Road by Madison Lakes for a follow-up investigation around 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said.
WRBI Radio
Teen charged with Reckless Driving
Franklin County, IN — Reckless driving charges have been filed against a Connersville teen accused of going way above the speed limit on Fairfield Causeway Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were patrolling Monday morning when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.
Man sentenced to jail for deadly 3-car crash in Perry Twp.
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Nathan Milby’s license was ordered to be suspended for five days, this is incorrect. It has been updated to correctly state his license was suspended for five years. A man will spend time in jail for...
WLWT 5
Attorney Ben Crump files lawsuit for family of Ohio man killed by police cruiser
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and his team announced Tuesday that they have filed a lawsuit against Springfield police Officer Amanda Rosales and two police dispatchers on behalf of the family of Eric Cole. According to the lawsuit, Rosales fatally ran over...
