Black woman arrested after officers made gruesome discovery in her home
A woman was arrested after officers found the body of a toddler in her home in Cherokee County. Canton police said on Dec. 14 around 4:10 pm, officers received a walk-in report regarding a deceased toddler inside a home. When they arrived, authorities say they found the girl’s body inside.
40-year-old Bartow Woman arrested for Felony Theft Charges
A 40-year-old Bartow Woman was arrested for felony theft charges in Rome earlier this week. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Candace Annette Cromer of a Joe Frank Harris Adairsville address was arrested at an address on Shannon Road Monday after she allegedly drove a stolen vehicle from Florida to Rome. Cromer is being charged with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, felony theft by receiving stolen property, and 2 counts of probation violation.
37-year-old Rome man arrested for Animal Cruelty
A 37-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday for animal cruelty charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ricky Lee Pearson of a Hosea Street address allegedly neglected to provide nourishment or care for four dogs living on his property. The dogs suffered from malnourishment, dehydration, and more. Pearson is being charged with one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Man jumps from 4th floor of DeKalb County building to avoid arrest, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he jumped from the fourth floor of a parking lot to escape arrest Thursday night. Dunwoody Police told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a domestic dispute on Perimeter Center East. [DOWNLOAD:...
Ga. jail officer, wife arrested for forcing teen to live in house full of feces, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County jail officer and his wife have been arrested after police say their home was full of animal urine and feces. Simon and Kimberly Worrell are facing child and animal cruelty charges, according to arrest reports. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Former Atlanta officer charged with murder in FBI task force shooting
A former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot an unarmed man while working on an FBI task force nearly four years ago...
Man Arrested For Entering Residence On Jenkins Gap Road
(WZQZ Radio) The Chattooga County Sheriff’s office was recently dispatched to a residence on Jenkins Gap Road by a caller who stated that someone had entered her home without permission. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect was on the porch and quickly came down to where the sheriff and deputies were. When Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader spoke with the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Sherman Ray Cooper, Cooper grabbed the sheriff by the torso to try to move him. At that point, the sheriff and deputies physically restrained Cooper. Deputies say that Cooper allegedly had been inside the woman’s residence without permission and that she had tricked him into stepping outside before slamming and locking the door. Cooper was arrested and is being charged with simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement, and criminal trespass.
Woman Hit by An Off Duty Floyd County Officer Dies
According to a Georgia state patrol Preliminary report, Rose Marie Shippey was walking across the RaceTrac gas station parking lot at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and the Armuchee Bypass, when she was struck by a 2006 Dodge 2500 pickup truck. The Dodge pickup was being operated by an off-duty Floyd County Sheriff’s Office employee and was in a privately owned vehicle.
31-year-old arrested for attacking a Victim with a Hammer
A 31-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at his home on Sunday for aggravated assault charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Cory Blake Snow of Dellvue Place address allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old victim with a hammer in a dispute that occurred back on November 10th. Police stated that Snow also allegedly placed the victim in a headlock to prevent them from calling 911 for help. Snow is being charged with parole violation, simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault, and obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency call.
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 16, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 16, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 16, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Alleged drug dealer indicted for death of Forsyth County teen
Photo by(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) A suspected drug dealer who investigators say sold the drug that killed a Forsyth County teenager has been formally indicted on murder and drug charges.
Woman’s charges upgraded to 2nd-degree murder after toddler found dead in Canton
Charges have been upgraded against a woman arrested after a toddler was found dead, the Canton Police Department said Fr...
Felon arrested after attempting to kidnap mother from Marietta Kroger parking lot
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted felon was arrested after he attempted to abduct a mother at gunpoint from the parking lot of a Marietta Kroger earlier this month. The incident happened on Dec. 6 around 9 a.m. at the Kroger on Powers Ferry Place, according to warrants. Channel...
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
Man arrested after trying to kidnap woman at grocery store
MARIETTA, Ga - It should have been an ordinary trip to the grocery store, but when a 48-year-old Marietta woman went into the Kroger on Powers Ferry Road last week, Marietta Police say a convicted felon was in the parking lot. "He's watching, looking, waiting for a victim," said Marietta...
Floyd County Man Charged with Murder
A 20-year-old man is in jail on murder and other charges following a shooting Saturday night. Rome Police have charged Idris Dsu Dennis Jr. of Rome with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault, according to Floyd County Jail records. Dennis, a former defensive lineman for the Rome High Wolves, remained in jail Sunday with no bond set. The victim’s name has not been released.
Teens go joyriding in stolen vehicle; 1 arrested, 1 on the run, Ga. police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Union City police arrested one teen and are looking for another, after the two teens allegedly stole a car. The UCPD Traffic Unit was alerted via camera technology of a stolen vehicle driving through the city. Police responded, spotted the vehicle and attempted to box it in, but the teens accelerated, eluding police, officials said.
25-year-old Rome Woman arrested for multiple Charges including Battery.
A 25-year-old Rome woman was arrested by Rome Police Department on Saturday for multiple charges including battery. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Deyli Janet Gonzalez allegedly drove to Chef Chen on Riverside Parkway intoxicated, with a one-year-old child in her car, and physically attacked two victims. Gonzalez is being charged with driving under the influence, endangering a child by DUI, felony simple battery (family violence), and two counts of simple battery.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, December 14th
Joshua Ellison, age 44 of Leesburg – RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, UPOM 2ND, UPODP, FTA-RECEIVING STOLEN PROP 1ST, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPOCS, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-UPODP, FTA-PISTOL WITHOUT PERMIT, FTA-BURGLARY 3RD, FTA-SELL PRECURSOR CHEMICALS, FTA-UNLAW MANF CTN SUBS 2ND, FTA-ULAW MANF CEN SUBS 1ST. Brandie Hooper, age 35 of Fort Payne – FTA-FAIL...
