(WZQZ Radio) The Chattooga County Sheriff’s office was recently dispatched to a residence on Jenkins Gap Road by a caller who stated that someone had entered her home without permission. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the suspect was on the porch and quickly came down to where the sheriff and deputies were. When Chattooga Sheriff Mark Schrader spoke with the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Sherman Ray Cooper, Cooper grabbed the sheriff by the torso to try to move him. At that point, the sheriff and deputies physically restrained Cooper. Deputies say that Cooper allegedly had been inside the woman’s residence without permission and that she had tricked him into stepping outside before slamming and locking the door. Cooper was arrested and is being charged with simple assault, obstruction of law enforcement, and criminal trespass.

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO