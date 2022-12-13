ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenue East Cobb is getting a refresh. Here’s a peak at the plans for the Marietta shopping center.

Get ready, Marietta: a spiffed-up Avenue East Cobb is coming your way later this year. North American Properties, the developers behind popular renovations like Atlantic Station and Colony Square, have released renderings of their new plans for the struggling outdoor shopping center. The redesign will feature a public plaza, complete with a fully-equipped stage and LED screen for movie nights, and surrounded by a shaded garden area for dining and relaxing. Some parking will be replaced by new “jewel-box” buildings, housing fresh retailers and restaurants. The new buildings will serve as wings to the central plaza area, which will be anchored by at least one chef-inspired restaurant with plenty of outdoor space. “The vision is all about creating a backyard feel,” said Nick Lombardo, development manager for North American Properties. “It’s for folks in the community to enjoy getting outside.”
MARIETTA, GA
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat

Our 2022 Best of Atlanta picks for all things food-related—here's where you'll find great pizza, sushi, seafood, chicken, cheese, cakes, and more. The post Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA

The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
MILTON, GA
One Georgia City Named Among Best Places To Celebrate New Years

Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate new years in than others. According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Atlanta ranked 5th on a list of 100 of the best cities to celebrate the holiday.
ATLANTA, GA
From Peaches to Possums | NYE drops in Georgia

ATLANTA — People all over the nation tune in to watch the ball drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve - but in Georgia, similar events take place with more amusing mascots. Here's a roundup of 'drops' that draw a crowd on Dec. 31. Atlanta's Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 16 – 18

ATLANTA — There's only a week until Christmas and Atlanta has not slowed down with things to do this holiday season. Santa is popping up all over town, but if you're trying to escape the red-and-white madness, check out a few new openings fit for avid foodies. To submit...
ATLANTA, GA
