Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Atlanta Magazine
Avenue East Cobb is getting a refresh. Here’s a peak at the plans for the Marietta shopping center.
Get ready, Marietta: a spiffed-up Avenue East Cobb is coming your way later this year. North American Properties, the developers behind popular renovations like Atlantic Station and Colony Square, have released renderings of their new plans for the struggling outdoor shopping center. The redesign will feature a public plaza, complete with a fully-equipped stage and LED screen for movie nights, and surrounded by a shaded garden area for dining and relaxing. Some parking will be replaced by new “jewel-box” buildings, housing fresh retailers and restaurants. The new buildings will serve as wings to the central plaza area, which will be anchored by at least one chef-inspired restaurant with plenty of outdoor space. “The vision is all about creating a backyard feel,” said Nick Lombardo, development manager for North American Properties. “It’s for folks in the community to enjoy getting outside.”
MARTA gives sneak peek at new railcars which will have phone chargers, other features
ATLANTA — MARTA is offering a first look at updated rail cars that will eventually replace the transit agency's aging fleet. The rail cars will offer some nifty features - wider aisles, with room for wheelchairs, bikes and luggage; phone chargers, electronic route updates and more. So far the...
Culinary Dropout to Open in Dunwoody’s Ashford Lane Development
The restaurant serves “classic meals done with some attitude.”
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently closed another Georgia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the major grocery store chain Kroger closed another supermarket location in Atlanta.
'Distracted driver' hits Delta Air Lines worker guiding planes on tarmac at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — A Delta Air Lines worker was hit by a truck while guiding planes on the tarmac last Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers said the woman was laying on the ground bleeding from her head once they arrived. An...
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat
Our 2022 Best of Atlanta picks for all things food-related—here's where you'll find great pizza, sushi, seafood, chicken, cheese, cakes, and more. The post Best of Atlanta 2022: Eat appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
City of South Fulton bars can once again stay open and serve alcohol until 3 a.m. | Here's the caveat
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Many bars and clubs throughout metro Atlanta are allowed to stay open until 3 a.m., and now with a new resolution, the City of South Fulton will now once again be able to do the same. South Fulton restaurants and clubs had to close at...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
luxury-houses.net
This $3,495M Home is Where Elegance Meets Comfort, While being Surrounded with Privacy and Tranquility in Milton, GA
The Home in Milton sits on over an acre and a half lot with views of the golf course, now available for sale. This home located at 3213 Balley Forrest Dr, Milton, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,937 square feet of living spaces. Call Andrea Cueny – Ansley Real Estate – (Phone: (770) 284-9900) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Milton.
iheart.com
One Georgia City Named Among Best Places To Celebrate New Years
Where will you be on December 31st at 11:59 p.m? Be it weather, atmosphere, or events, some cities are known for being more fun to celebrate new years in than others. According to a list compiled by Wallethub, Atlanta is one of the best cities in all of America to celebrate New Years. Atlanta ranked 5th on a list of 100 of the best cities to celebrate the holiday.
From Peaches to Possums | NYE drops in Georgia
ATLANTA — People all over the nation tune in to watch the ball drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve - but in Georgia, similar events take place with more amusing mascots. Here's a roundup of 'drops' that draw a crowd on Dec. 31. Atlanta's Peach...
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
TSA finds gun packed inside passenger's electronic device at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — A gun was found at the Atlanta airport Thursday after a traveler was trying to bring it aboard as a carry-on item inside an electronic device, the Transportation and Security Administration said. In a post to Instagram, TSA said its officials were able to "power down this...
11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Dec. 16 – 18
ATLANTA — There's only a week until Christmas and Atlanta has not slowed down with things to do this holiday season. Santa is popping up all over town, but if you're trying to escape the red-and-white madness, check out a few new openings fit for avid foodies. To submit...
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
Warming centers open in DeKalb County for expected cold weather
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Warming shelters in DeKalb County are opening up for those with nowhere to go during the cold nights ahead. The county's emergency management administration also partnered with the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to open an additional station in the county. Please text...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
