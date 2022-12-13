Flood mitigation among concerns new Harris Co. pct. 4 commissioner is prioritizing

The first day of January not only brings a new year but a new face to the Harris County Commissioners Court.

Democrat Lesley Briones defeated incumbent Republican Jack Cagle to win the seat for precinct 4. Her election comes with a change in the balance of power in the court.

Briones has worn many hats. She's a mom, a lawyer, a judge, a former nonprofit executive, and a teacher. Briones expects to bring the skills from all of those jobs to her newest as Harris County Commissioner.

"We're there to work for the people and we're there to work for all of the people," Briones told ABC13. "If I had to summarize what I'm most excited about, (it) is making sure is that all of the individuals in precinct 4 see that government working for them. Fundamentally, I believe in good government."

She says her priorities include flood mitigation, public safety, and health care.

"The way I see it is we need to deliver the basics with excellence. And by basics, I very much mean the infrastructure in precinct 4," Briones said.

Her election expands the Democrats' majority in the court from three to two, to four to one. But Briones, who calls herself a lifelong Democrat, says she's less interested in partisan politics than doing what is right for the people she serves. Like a judge, she will weigh the evidence on a case-by-case basis.

"I very much want to hear all sides of an issue, of an argument, of a problem. I think that's important and that's what the people want," she said. "I intend on working with everybody and at the end of the day, I am going to call it like I see it and what I believe is in the best interests of the people of precinct 4."

