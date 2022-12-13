Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 owners just got a big Sonos audio smart home upgrade
Trueplay is finally here for the iPhone 14 series and Sonos smart home speakers
Cult of Mac
Save big on a stylish Momax charging stand for iPhone and AirPods
What’s better than plugging in one device at a time for charging with a wall adapter? Why, charging two devices at the same time without having to plug them in at all, of course. You can do that with the handsome Momax 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. And right...
Cult of Mac
Last chance to save 20% on the Swiss Army knife of charging cables
While Apple is known for timeless hardware with relentlessly improving software, it’s hard to argue that it’s ahead of the curve when it comes to USB-C. That’s not a problem if all your gadgets still use Lightning, but if you have a MacBook or iPad with USB-C, you can’t share its cords with your iPhone.
Cult of Mac
Enjoy great audio on the go with this rugged, portable Bluetooth speaker [Review]
Victrola Music Edition 1 is ready to go into a backpack to liven up a study session or even a small get together. Or just use it in your home for better quality music or podcasts than an iPhone alone can provide. And it’s ready to be used indoors or out.
Cult of Mac
Got a vehicle? Get 20% off these handy iPhone car mounts.
If you’re the proud owner of a car, you’re already dealing with maintenance, parking and other hassles. But you’ve got one less thing to worry about if you take advantage of the Cult of Mac Store’s SwitchEasy Flash Sale and pick up one of its handy car mounts for iPhone at 20% off the regular price.
Cult of Mac
Top 5 affordable ANC earbuds of 2022
I’ve reviewed quite a few active noise-canceling wireless earbuds for Cult of Mac, including the magnificent new second-gen AirPods Pro. And while the high quality and excellent features of Apple’s updated ANC buds make them a favorite as well as a benchmark, there are great alternative earbuds that do a nice job for a much lower cost.
Android Authority
How long can a USB cable be?
A simple question with a complicated answer. 01How long can a USB cable be?02Why do USB cables have a maximum length?03Exceeding maximum cable length04FAQ. If you’re setting up a new computer or an entertainment center, you might be wondering just how long can a USB cable be. Here’s what you need to know about the maximum length of USB cables.
Cult of Mac
M2 MacBook Air gets a stellar $200 discount ahead of Christmas
Apple’s M2-powered 2022 MacBook Air is down to its lowest-ever price of $999. That’s a massive discount of $200 from its retail price. If you place your order today, you can get the MacBook Air before Christmas. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a...
Cult of Mac
Protect your data with the lowest price ever on Deeper Network’s hardware DPN
It’s no secret that a VPN can make a huge difference in how you use the internet. A good VPN can protect your network, expand what you can access online and even block ads. While many VPNs require recurring fees, with a Deeper Network hardware VPN, you only have to pay once.
Cult of Mac
Christmas offers: CdkeySales lifetime Windows 10 Pro for $16 and Office for $27!
With Christmas on the way, you can get super deals on Microsoft software when you visit the special sale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below to get a great deal on Windows 10. And it comes with a great bonus: a free upgrade to Windows 11. CdkeySales offers big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Cult of Mac
Winner’s choice! Enter to win any mophie product [Cult of Mac giveaway]
The giveaway this week is slightly different, as we teamed up with Zagg to give five lucky winners the opportunity to choose their own prize from the extensive lineup of mophie products. If you’re one of the randomly selected winners, you’ll get to select whatever you like from mophie’s many...
Cult of Mac
Apple dives into testing iOS 16.3, macOS 13.2 and more
Apple already began beta tests for the next versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS and watchOS. These were seeded to developers on Wednesday, just a day after the public release of their predecessors. Even with the holidays coming up, Apple continues working on its operating systems. First round of Apple betas...
Companies spy on your email with invisible images – here’s how to stop them
If you’re getting marketing emails in your inbox, you should know that the companies are likely using the messages to spy on you. They’re using a technology developed for email called tracking pixels (invisible images) which lets companies analyze how and when you’ve interacted with their emails. They can then use the information to fine-tune marketing campaigns and even link the data to other information they have on you.
Cult of Mac
Today in Apple history: iMac Pro packs potent all-in-one punch
It is beautiful and far more powerful than earlier iMacs, but is destined to stay in Apple’s product lineup only a relatively short time. iMac Pro takes macOS all-in-one desktops professional. The iMac Pro was unveiled at WWDC in June 2017 but didn’t actually launch until mid December. It...
Digital Trends
The ShiftCam SnapGrip turned my iPhone into a DSLR, and I love it
Comfortable and ergonomic grip for iPhone or smartphone. Uses MagSafe but is also universally compatible with magnetic sticker. If you have an iPhone or any smartphone, chances are high that you take a lot of pictures with it — I know I certainly do with my iPhone 14 Pro with 1TB of storage. But one thing I’ve noticed, especially as phones got larger in size, is that the ergonomics have gotten worse, especially if you’re trying to take photos with one hand or even just a selfie. I personally need to use a PopSocket to even comfortably hold my device throughout the day. And though you could press the volume up button on an iPhone to snap a pic instead of the virtual shutter button, this can be hard to do with a case on.
Cult of Mac
Maintain your privacy when traveling with this hidden camera detector
Travel is stressful enough without worrying about where you’re staying. It doesn’t happen often, but people find hidden cameras in hotels and Airbnbs often enough that it’s a valid concern. If you’re worried about being watched, take a Scout Hidden Camera Detector on your next trip. This...
ktalnews.com
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
Amazing TV deal cuts $500 off Samsung's new S95B QD-OLED
Samsung's QD OLED TV hasn't been on sale for long but you can already save hundreds over at Best Buy...
Comments / 0