ktoo.org
Bartenders in Juneau say unpleasant — even violent — interactions with patrons are on the rise
David Elrod is a software engineer, but several nights a week you’ll find him at the Crystal Saloon in Juneau, where he enjoys fixing the vintage pinball machines in the upstairs game room. He’s been tending bar for 16 years, but he says an incident earlier this month was...
ktoo.org
Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department
With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
kinyradio.com
Brown Bear Cub in Alaska tests positive for Avian Influenza
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in a brown bear cub on Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is the first time HPAI has ever been detected in a brown bear. A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear, a cub of the year,...
ktoo.org
Juneau Assembly funds four affordable and mixed-income housing projects
Four organizations will receive funding for new housing projects through Juneau’s affordable housing fund. The Juneau Assembly approved $2 million in grants and loans from the fund this week. AWARE, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, will receive a $200,000 grant to develop seven affordable...
kstk.org
Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast
In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
FOX 28 Spokane
Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Trooper say a court services officer with the agency has died after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome. Troopers say Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him. Worland was declared dead at the scene. Court services officers are law enforcement officers that provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service. The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating the case. According to the fish and game department, muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds.
khns.org
The latest ferry cancellation
Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
kinyradio.com
Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Juneau Planning Commission application period extended
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The full Assembly sitting as the Human Resources Committee has cancelled its meeting scheduled for today to interview Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and Planning Commission applicants. There were a small number of initial applicants for the Bartlett Regional Hospital Board and the Planning Commission and some...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Affordable Housing Fund awards $2 million to Local Affordable Housing Projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Seven applications were received and reviewed by committee. The Juneau Affordable Housing Fund (JAHF) has awarded a total of $2 million in project funding to AWARE, Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority, Rooftop Properties, and St. Vincent de Paul following the 2022 competitive funding round. The City...
alaskapublic.org
Nancy Dahlstrom has spent most of her 20-year political career out of the spotlight. Now she’s second in command.
Nancy Dahlstrom’s entry into politics was an unusual one. In 2002 she challenged then-Rep. Lisa Murkowski for a state House seat encompassing part of Eagle River and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Dahlstrom, a Republican, ran to Murkowski’s right, and lost. A year later, Gov. Frank Murkowski appointed Lisa Murkowski,...
