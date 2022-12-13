JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Trooper say a court services officer with the agency has died after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome. Troopers say Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him. Worland was declared dead at the scene. Court services officers are law enforcement officers that provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service. The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating the case. According to the fish and game department, muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds.

