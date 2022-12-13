ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

ktoo.org

Dec. 14, 2022: Mercedes Munoz Pop-Up Ceramic Show, United Way Health Navigators, Riverview Senior Living, and Juneau Police Department

With the temperatures dropping, it’s the time of year when we are warmed by family, taking care of each other and ourselves. On today’s Juneau Afternoon, host Katie Bausler chats with guests about well-being, care for family, and safety around the holidays. Also, Katie chats with Mercedes Munoz about her upcoming pop-up show at Amalga Distillery.
JUNEAU, AK
kinyradio.com

Brown Bear Cub in Alaska tests positive for Avian Influenza

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, has been detected in a brown bear cub on Kodiak Island, Alaska. This is the first time HPAI has ever been detected in a brown bear. A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear, a cub of the year,...
JUNEAU, AK
ktoo.org

Juneau Assembly funds four affordable and mixed-income housing projects

Four organizations will receive funding for new housing projects through Juneau’s affordable housing fund. The Juneau Assembly approved $2 million in grants and loans from the fund this week. AWARE, a nonprofit that supports victims of domestic and sexual violence, will receive a $200,000 grant to develop seven affordable...
kstk.org

Baby, it’s (going to be) cold outside in Southeast

In the next few days, cold air from Canada will chill Southeast Alaska down to its lowest temperatures so far this winter. The National Weather Service forecasts consistent, sub-zero wind chills throughout the region beginning Sunday (December 18). The weather system could bring record-breaking temperatures throughout the panhandle in the single-digits in the north or low-teens in the south.
JUNEAU, AK
FOX 28 Spokane

Alaska law officer killed in muskox attack outside his house

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Trooper say a court services officer with the agency has died after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome. Troopers say Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel at his home when one of the animals attacked him. Worland was declared dead at the scene. Court services officers are law enforcement officers that provide prisoner transport services, courthouse security and court document service. The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating the case. According to the fish and game department, muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds.
NOME, AK
khns.org

The latest ferry cancellation

Recently some ferry runs were canceled because of the weather. This Sunday, the cancellation of the LeConte was due to staffing issues. Per Coast Guard regulation, some minimum crewing requirements must be met for the boat to run safely. Marine Highway public information officer Sam Dapcevich talked with KHNS about...
JUNEAU, AK

