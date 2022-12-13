Read full article on original website
Messi seeks glory, Argentina meets France in World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday.
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday.
Key points to how France can win another World Cup title
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France is looking to become the first country to successfully defend its World Cup title in 60 years and Didier Deschamps the first coach to guide his team to back-to-back championships since 1938. Do they have what it takes against Argentina?
Qatar offers World Cup visitors an introduction to Islam
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Fatima Garcia donned a headscarf and a black abaya — a long, loose-fitting robe — over her clothes as she walked into a mosque in Doha to learn about Islam. In Qatar to enjoy the World Cup with friends, the Salvadoran visitor took...
Spanish league attacks FIFA’s plan for bigger Club World Cup
MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league isn't happy with FIFA’s plan for a bigger Club World Cup, and says it would do more harm than good. “FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions,” the Spanish league said Saturday.
Goggia stuns with downhill win despite broken fingers
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Italian skier Sofia Goggia gave a thumbs-up with her right hand after dominating the fourth women’s World Cup downhill of the season on Saturday. Her left hand she could barely move.
