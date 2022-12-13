Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration helps Haitian nationals remain in the U.S. How about helping Haiti? | Opinion
Some 100,000 Haitian nationals will be allowed to stay in the U.S. but that’s not enough to help Haiti in its current crisis, Miami Herald Editorial Board writes.
U.S. expands deportation relief to some 264,000 Haitians
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, a move that comes as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country.
'Armed force' must deploy to Haiti to stop 'biblical' migration event, top Biden officials say: Report
Top U.S. officials are pushing for allies to deploy a "multinational armed force" to stabilize Haiti amid gang violence. Officials say the chaos could cause mass migration.
Made in Miami: How a South Florida plot to oust Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse led to his murder
Through phone records, police reports and witness and participant accounts, authorities are piecing together how a plot to oust a president led to an assassination.
Biden extends temporary protections to 110,000 Haitians in the U.S.
The Biden administration's move ensures that Haitians who have been in the country as of Nov. 6 this year will be eligible to apply for temporary protected status.
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government
Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
Armed gangs massacre Haitians and torch town north of the capital
At least 11 Haitians were massacred by armed gangs in a rural town north of Port-au-Prince, the locality’s interim leader confirmed Thursday.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage
Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims
For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
U.S. sanctions more Haitians, including the relatives of people accused of corruption
A former director of Haiti’s customs administration and an “immediate” family member are being sanctioned by the U.S. State Department along with relatives of a current member of the Haitian Senate.
US Air Force launches 1st operational hypersonic missile
The United States Air Force has successfully tested its first prototype hypersonic missile, the AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon, or ARRW.
Defense One
Stop Building a Military to Attack China
Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
France 24
Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks
Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
Vietnam carries out ‘substantial’ expansion in South China Sea, US thinktank finds
Vietnam has conducted a major expansion of dredging and landfill work at several of its South China Sea outposts in the second half of this year, signalling an intent to significantly fortify its claims in the disputed waterway. Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said on Wednesday...
Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.
Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
US says it will expand, extend temporary status for Haitians
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that it would expand temporary legal status for Haitians already living in the United States, determining conditions in the Caribbean nation were too dangerous for their forced return. The Homeland Security Department said Haitians who were in the United States...
CNBC
China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say
China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.
Comments / 0