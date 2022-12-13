ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Reuters

U.S. expands deportation relief to some 264,000 Haitians

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, a move that comes as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government

Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
ATLANTA, GA
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Vice

Honduras Declares State of Emergency as MS-13 Holds Country Hostage

Honduras has declared a state of emergency in a desperate bid to stamp out widespread gang-run extortion that has affected every part of society and driven tens of thousands to seek protection in the U.S. The new measures announced by President Xiomara Castro allow for boosted police presence and surveillance,...
Miami Herald

‘Privileged’ Cuban migrants are not refugees nor exiles, book to be presented at FIU claims

For Professor Susan Eckstein, a Boston University sociologist, the more than a million Cubans who have fled communism for the United States over six decades are neither genuine refugees nor political exiles. Instead, she says, U.S. presidents “imagined” them as refugees to grant them unique privileges at taxpayers’ expense to use them against Fidel Castro and the spread of communism — and later turn them into Republican voters.
MIAMI, FL
Defense One

Stop Building a Military to Attack China

Scenes of thousands of Chinese citizens protesting the government’s draconian COVID restrictions must be a dagger in the heart of the D.C. establishment. For years now, members of Congress, government officials, military leaders, and think-tank talking heads have been issuing dire warnings about the imminent and existential threat posed by China. These warnings are frequently followed in the same breath with appeals for more military spending to keep pace with the “pacing challenge” of the 21st century.
WASHINGTON STATE
France 24

Haitians deported from Dominican Republic in 'cage-like' trucks

Authorities in the Dominican Republic deported 15,000 Haitians in October 2022 alone, despite the call of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to halt these forced removals because of the precarious health and security situation in Haiti. One group in Haiti that provides help to deportees says that Dominican authorities are targeting all Haitians, no matter their immigration status.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Claims It’s Being Attacked by Drones Made in the U.S.

Ukraine is using drones manufactured in the U.S. to attack targets inside Russia, Russian state media said Friday. A report in RIA Novosti said it had seen analysis of the electrical components in intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that concluded the drones’ “avionics and control systems” were made by a company in Arizona. The drones were reportedly used to attack Crimea as well as targets in Russia, including infrastructure facilities in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Voronezh regions. The report added that the drones’ final assembly was completed “in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the United States and NATO as the main supply hub for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” before warheads were installed and the flights were launched near Odessa and Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine. “These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for the regime in Kyiv, in the preparation and conduct of joint terrorist acts with it on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the analysts concluded, according to the report.
ARIZONA STATE
CNBC

China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs, sources say

China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources told Reuters. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

