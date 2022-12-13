Read full article on original website
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
westernmassnews.com
Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined
LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
NBC New York
Army Soldier from NYC Charged With Murder in Deadly Shooting of Sergeant at Base
The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier from New York City with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson, of Queens. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Firefighter suffers fatal injuries at Brooklyn firehouse: 'Firefighting was in his bones'
NEW YORK - A 21-year FDNY veteran will not survive after he was injured Monday preparing for a drill at his firehouse in Brooklyn. Officials say 47-year-old firefighter William Moon II fell around 20 feet and suffered a serious head injury while preparing for a drill inside his firehouse, Rescue Company 2, located at 1815 Sterling Place.
HERO: 'It's Time To Go,' Would-Be GWB Jumper Tells Veteran Port Authority Police Officer
"It's time to go," a suicidal man perched on the outer railing of the George Washington Bridge told Port Authority Police Officer Stephen Gryboski. Gryboski isn't just any law enforcer, however. The senior officer at the PAPD's George Washington Bridge Command Center, Gryboski is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of...
Freelance photographer, 37, who has shot Staten Island breaking news, faces battle with rare cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A freelance photographer whose work often captures other Staten Islanders’ stories, now needs to have his own story told as he faces down a rare form of cancer. Anthony Spennato, 37, of Grymes Hill, a building superintendent in New Springville, has moonlighted as a...
Woman, 75, dies days after struck by van in UWS hit-and-run
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating after a 75-year-old woman died from her injuries days after a hit-and-run on the Upper West Side earlier this month, authorities announced Friday.
Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deli
Police have watched fresh security footage of the moments just before a man was fatally shot in a Manhattan deli. The surveillance video of the incident.Photo byThe surveillance video Screenshot.
‘I never saw so much blood’: Mother, 4-year-old girl attacked by dog
TEANECK, N.J. — A mother and her young daughter were taken to the hospital after a brutal dog attack in New Jersey. Khaleen Brown Anderson told WABC that she had just pulled into the driveway of their home on Monday afternoon and was taking her daughter, Abbey, out of a car seat, when she saw the dog running up the street.
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm
One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days
After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
Infant, mother in critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in the Bronx
The mother and infant child were rescued from the second floor.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
