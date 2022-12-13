ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Remains found in Lee identified as Meghan Marohn, cause of death undetermined

LEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Boston positively identified the remains found on September 1st in Lee as Meghan Marohn, a New York woman reported missing back in March of this year. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Chief Medical...
LEE, MA
pix11.com

Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says

Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Worker, 62, accused of punching disabled senior at nursing home on Staten Island; 2 fired

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A worker stands accused of assaulting an 83-year-old patient at a nursing home in Dongan Hills, according to multiple sources. Angelica Nelson, 62, of the 800 block of Post Avenue in West Brighton, was arrested on Dec. 5, more than a month after the alleged attack occurred on Nov. 3 around 4 p.m. at 88 Old Town Road, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead In Route 3 Crash, Authorities Confirm

One occupant was killed and an undetermined number injured in a predawn pileup on a Route 3 bridge, authorities confirmed. The victim, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, died after being taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic arrest following the chain-reaction crash on the Passaic River Bridge's westbound side in Clifton shortly after 4:30 a.m, they said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Daily News

Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days

After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY

