FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Detroit has the highest rates of pre-term births in the nationHealth Stuff TO KnowDetroit, MI
Popular local food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market
Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means
While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
WILX-TV
Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Astros better not steal Yankees outfield trade target from Diamondbacks
It would be a new level of cruel for the Astros to take the Yankees’ lunch in low-tier trade discussions in addition to postseason battles. According to Bob Nightengale, though, Houston has butted their heads into the Yanks’ (rather underwhelming) conversations surrounding their left field vacancy. First came...
Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
Dansby Swanson Posts Honeymoon Picture with Wife Mallory Pugh on Instagram
Atlanta Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson is enjoying his honeymoon. The newly wed All-Star posted a picture on his Instagram with his now wife, USWNT member Mallory Pugh. The couple were married over the weekend.
Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade
How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Kelvin Sheppard says it would ‘be a joke’ for Detroit Lions to ‘get complacent’
The Detroit Lions are on a roll but LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard knows that six good weeks of good football does not mean you have arrived. Over the past six weeks, the Lions have won five games, and while doing so, they have looked like one of the top teams in the NFL. On Friday, Sheppard spoke to the media and he made it very clear that just because the Lions have been playing well does not mean they have “arrived.”
The Pistons Are Open To A Big Trade
It is clear that the Detroit Pistons are probably not going to make the playoffs this season. The team is currently 14th in the East with an 8-22 record and they just lost their lead star, Cade Cunningham, for the rest of the season. That means that their hopes were...
