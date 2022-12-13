ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher on the trade market

Sonny Gray may be on the move. The Minnesota Twins have received interest on the right-hander, reports The Athletic’s Dan Hayes: With the exorbitant cost of starting pitching via free agency, the Twins also could consider trading away right-handers Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda, both of whom become free agents after next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Yankees sign 2 veterans to minor-league deals | What it means

While the Yankees have been busy trying to convince lefty ace Carlos Rodon to make his home in the Bronx, they also made a pair of smaller moves. The Yankees signed first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers and reliever Art Warren to minor-league deals, according to the Minor League Baseball transactions page.
BRONX, NY
WILX-TV

Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher

-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions land No. 1 pick in proposed 2023 NFL Draft trade

How could the Detroit Lions land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?Proposed Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Trade:. We are in mid-December, and believe it or not, our Detroit Lions are still in the NFL playoff hunt. Repeat, with just four games remaining the Lions still have a shot at making the playoffs! With that being said, Todd McShay has released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft, which means it is open season for all things regarding the 2023 Draft. In my opinion, the Lions should do whatever they can to land the No. 1 overall pick so they can select Will Anderson out of Alabama.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions

If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Kelvin Sheppard says it would ‘be a joke’ for Detroit Lions to ‘get complacent’

The Detroit Lions are on a roll but LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard knows that six good weeks of good football does not mean you have arrived. Over the past six weeks, the Lions have won five games, and while doing so, they have looked like one of the top teams in the NFL. On Friday, Sheppard spoke to the media and he made it very clear that just because the Lions have been playing well does not mean they have “arrived.”
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Pistons Are Open To A Big Trade

It is clear that the Detroit Pistons are probably not going to make the playoffs this season. The team is currently 14th in the East with an 8-22 record and they just lost their lead star, Cade Cunningham, for the rest of the season. That means that their hopes were...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
583K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy