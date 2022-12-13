Read full article on original website
CMA CGM Air Cargo ‘temporarily’ suspends US operations
CMA CGM Air Cargo, the startup airline of France-based shipping giant CMA CGM, abruptly dumped logistics customers and stopped selling its own service in the U.S. so it can lease the aircraft to other cargo airlines in an apparent effort to achieve profitability faster amid weakening market conditions, FreightWaves has learned.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Cathay Pacific’s November cargo traffic shrinks on weak China exports
Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific saw cargo volumes significantly contract in November, reflecting the degree to which the normal peak shipping season in Asia has failed to materialize this year and the airline’s struggle to overcome strict COVID-19 restrictions in Hong Kong and China. The ninth-largest cargo carrier by volume...
‘Deep deficit in supply chain automation’ harming companies
Despite heightened attention and interest in automation, there remains a “deep deficit” when it comes to the supply chain, and many managers lack software experience, making technology adoption difficult. That is one of the findings from an analysis of 182 open U.S.-based supply chain job postings on Indeed.com...
Autonomous trucking developers slow their roll
Uber Freight and Volvo Autonomous Solutions are working together to eventually digitally schedule loads for the truckmaker’s one-stop shop for all things autonomy. The cooperation stresses patience over the hype of a launch date. Such caution is becoming common as the complexities surrounding autonomous trucking become more apparent. Not...
Consumer, carrier relationships both thrive when transportation expectations are clear
Consumer demands surrounding product availability, shipping times and visibility into orders have grown significantly over the past several years. As a result, the price — both in dollars and damaged reputation — of late or damaged deliveries has skyrocketed. Meeting these demands is a team effort that involves shippers, carriers, retailers and technology providers.
Tesla considering opening auto factory in Mexico
Electric vehicle maker Tesla could soon announce its first automotive assembly plant in Mexico, according to Milenio. The automaker is reportedly acquiring land in Nuevo Leon, a Mexican state bordering Texas, and will produce the new Semi, an all-electric Class 8 truck, at the site. “Tesla will arrive in Santa...
Consumers — and even drivers — ready for driverless, drone deliveries
As hundreds of companies work on solutions to power the future of delivery, consumers have clear thoughts on which companies they trust to deploy these solutions. According to a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers by software company Circuit, 55% of those responding said they trusted Amazon to handle driverless or drone deliveries. The e-tail giant was far ahead of second-place Walmart, cited by just 40% of consumers.
Uber Eats, Cartken bring robot delivery to Miami
Is the U.S. finally ready for the next phase of last-mile delivery?. According to a new survey from software firm Circuit, 9 in 10 Americans have decided they’re ready to trust autonomous delivery robots, a far cry from 2018, when just 57% of Americans even knew they existed. Per...
Geodis launches air zone skipping for US firms shipping to Canada
Geodis has launched a new air zone skip service to facilitate faster direct-to-customer cross-border delivery for U.S. e-commerce firms shipping to Canada. The MyParcel product is Geodis’ existing small parcel delivery service that allows U.S. companies to ship to 26 European countries, the U.K. and Canada. The new air zone skip service is designed to streamline shipping into Canada. Geodis plans to expand MyParcel to new geographical areas in 2023.
S&P: Auto hauler United Road faces challenge dealing with its debt
United Road, a major hauler of automobiles, is looking at a weak market for new vehicle production as well as used car sales, prompting a ratings agency to change its outlook for the company’s parent. S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) in late October affirmed its negative outlook for URS...
E-booking platforms take freight rate management to next level
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The benefits of using an electronic marketplace for booking air and truck moves in an increasingly volatile supply chain world. DETAILS: 7LFreight CEO Brennan O’Dowd discusses the company’s integration with Freightos, how its...
Carriers work with drivers to navigate tech learning curve in challenging market
Once known for its reluctance to embrace technology, the logistics industry has homed in on high-tech solutions to boost efficiency and increase profitability. For carriers specifically, the desire to ramp up productivity is top of mind as the market loosens after years of pandemic-fueled volatility. Everyday tasks – including everything...
COVID put spotlight on FreightTech — and interest is still there
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The staying power of venture capital for FreightTech. DETAILS: Venture capital providers are tightening their focus. Natan Ruddy, an investor in Ironspring Ventures, explains why VCs remain interested in FreightTech companies, despite the tougher funding environment.
Shippers tell STB railroads aren’t fulfilling common carrier obligation
Several shippers told federal regulators Tuesday that they don’t believe the railroads are meeting the common carrier obligation because of the service issues they’ve encountered in the past year, including an increased use of embargoes as a means to control congestion. Per federal regulations, the common carrier obligation...
Story of the year
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Newsletter presented by XPO. In this issue, freight story of the year; trucker crashes during livestream; Arizona’s container wall; trucking Christmas gifts and more. Shippings’ hard landing is the freight story of the year. Two perfect — I don’t know if two...
Addressing data fragmentation can lead to actionable solutions
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Connected fleet: Today’s capabilities and tomorrow’s opportunities. DETAILS: Rob Pluta, Ryder System’s vice president of new products and chief technology officer, sits down with Stephanie Voelker, Geotab’s vice president of customer...
Current trends give a sneak peek into weak 2023
This week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Last week’s FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index: 35 (Shippers) Three-month FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index Outlook: 30 (Shippers) The FreightWaves Supply Chain Pricing Power Index uses the analytics and data in FreightWaves SONAR to analyze the...
Driving the future of human-machine cooperation
Professional truck operators play a key role in shaping the PlusDrive highly automated driving solution, underscoring the importance of driver feedback for supervised autonomy technologies that improve trucking safety, efficiency, and driver comfort. Plus, an autonomous trucking technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, employs a team of professional drivers,...
