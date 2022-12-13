Read full article on original website
NBC26
Missing: Appleton adult man
APPLETON (NBC 26) — The Appleton Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen on December 8. Robert A. Kraus is 67 and has some health conditions that may put him at an increased risk if he is not located.
NBC26
Menominee Tribe ancestral remains return to the reservation
KESHENA (NBC 26) — On the Menominee Reservation, tribal members are finally getting some closure after human remains were returned to the reservation. “We brought back 23 remains, 18 from the Menominee River area,” said David Grignon, Menominee Tribal Preservation Officer. For decades, the Menominee remains had been...
NBC26
Christmas wonder concealed within Oshkosh church
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Much like the Bethlehem stable depicted in creches around the world, the basement of the Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church is an unassuming place but holds a Christmas wonder. Inside is a vast display of scenes depicting the birth of Christ, made of everything from...
NBC26
Oshkosh PD warns of scam, caller impersonating officer
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Oshkosh Police Department is warning citizens to be alert to scam calls where someone is impersonating an OPD Officer. Several citizens have alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating that he was an officer with the department and they missed a court date.
NBC26
Previous jail cells now hold toys, clothes
OSHKOSH — The second floor of Oshkosh's Public Safety Building has undergone some dramatic changes. It once housed the county jail, but now it holds toys, clothes, and other goods for people in need. Oshkosh Police Public Affairs Crime Prevention Officer Kate Mann explained that this collection was put together to allow officers to help those who need the items.
