Natural gas project including pipeline between Springfield, Longmeadow up for public comment

Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital We were overjoyed she found usShameel ShamsChicopee, MA
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Way Finders gifted $2M for City of Home initiative
Way Finders has been gifted $2 million from the MassMutual Foundation to help fund its City of Homes (COH) initiative.
Holyoke known as Paper City prepares to celebrate 150 years
The planning has already started to celebrate Holyoke's upcoming sesquicentennial in April 2023.
Propane tank found in Springfield fire, officials plead for safety
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield fire investigators now pleading with the community to be safe when heating their homes this Christmas. Alternative heating sources can be dangerous fire officials warn, after making a discovery this week. They say a fire Tuesday night could’ve turned deadly... for both firefighters, and neighbors....
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
Franklin County was expected to get the most snow
One of the areas that were expected to get hit the hardest was Franklin County, but that depends on which part of the county you were in.
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
Armata’s Market set to return to Shaker Road following construction of new plaza
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. A year ago, Armata’s Market burned to the ground along with 5 other businesses in the Maple Plaza. Now, with plans set to rebuild a new plaza in the area, Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides told Western Mass News that the town is taking a step in the right direction.
Construction begins on The Cove apartment complex in Worcester's Canal District
WORCESTER, Mass. - In Worcester's Canal District, state and local leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Cove, an apartment and retail development adjacent to Polar Park. What You Need To Know. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for The Cove apartment complex in Worcester. Sitting adjacent to Polar Park,...
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
Northeast Private Client Group sells a 14-building multifamily portfolio in Holyoke, MA
Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) has completed the sale of the Holyoke and Springfield multifamily portfolio. Senior associate Taylor Perun, investment associate Alex Burr, and associate Cameron Formica represented the seller and procured the buyer for these multifamily transactions. Holyoke multifamily/mixed-use portfolio is a 102-unit multifamily portfolio that includes ten...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
Condominium sells for $432,018 in Northampton
Phoebe Helander acquired the property at 19 Clark Avenue, Northampton, from Lawrence E Est David on Nov. 16, 2022, for $432,018 which represents a price per square foot of $371. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In...
Springfield City Council approves 2023 tax rates and tax levy relief
SPRINGFIELD – Following two meetings, the City Council approved $6.5 million in relief for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23) tax levy and set an FY23 tax rate of $17.05 per $1,000 of value of residential properties and $36.40 for commercial, industrial and personal (CIP) properties. Both the tax relief and tax rate were initially proposed by Mayor Domenic Sarno, although some members of the council expressed desire to provide additional financial relief for the community.
