Natural gas project including pipeline between Springfield, Longmeadow up for public comment

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Just over a year after fire destroyed the Maple Plaza in Longmeadow, town officials have approved a design to rebuild the shopping center. A year ago, Armata’s Market burned to the ground along with 5 other businesses in the Maple Plaza. Now, with plans set to rebuild a new plaza in the area, Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides told Western Mass News that the town is taking a step in the right direction.

LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO