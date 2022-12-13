ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

WacoTrib.com

Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead

A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
BELLMEAD, TX
KCEN

Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident

WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead

Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX
KBTX.com

Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Hewitt Police Chief to retire from law enforcement starting next year

HEWITT, Texas — Hewitt Police Department's police chief announced Friday that he will be retiring from law enforcement at the start of the new year. Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.
HEWITT, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead

Temple (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Temple police have identified the man who shot himself after he reportedly chased a woman and shot her Monday morning. The man, 22-year-old Edwin Zavala died after the shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. The woman’s condition is unknown at this...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Information sought in Killeen burglaries

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX

