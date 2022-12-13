Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Police: Theft of $25,000 led to fatal gunfight in Bellmead
A theft of about $25,000 in cash from a Bellmead man's residence led to an exchange of gunfire Monday night that left one dead and one wounded and jailed on a murder charge, according to Bellmead police. Police said Demicco Chambliss, 22, entered the home of Dennis Ray Estelle, 21,...
KWTX
Car break-ins are decreasing in frequency but still prevalent, according to Temple Police
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Everyone wants something shiny and new around the holiday season but taking from others is never the way to go. Just ask a Temple man who wished to remain anonymous. Someone smashed in his back windshield and stole the work tools that help him earn a living.
Minor arrested after domestic shooting incident
WACO, Texas — One person is injured and one has been arrested after a domestic disturbance in Waco, says the Waco Police Department. According to the Department, officers responded to a shooting on S. 12th St. around 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 15. There they said they found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound.
KWTX
Waco police investigating shooting that left man wounded
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a young man suffering from an injury after a bullet grazed his head. Earlier reports indicated the man had been shot in the head, but police later said the bullet only grazed his head. The...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality
No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said. A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts Waco woman in alleged scheme to smuggle drugs into local jail via Bible study pamphlets
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco woman who state and local investigators say conspired with at least four others to smuggle illegal contraband into the McLennan County Jail through the pages of drug-soaked puzzle books and Bible study pamphlets was indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaime Lynn...
KWTX
Killeen woman accused of beating child’s mother with a gun during child custody exchange
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Stephanie Perez, 28, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, after she used a gun to beat up the mother of her boyfriend’s child during a child custody exchange, Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontes confirmed to KWTX. The...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
One Waco, Texas Woman Tried To Use What To Smuggle Items Into Jail?
We all know crime doesn't pay. Committing any crime usually results in the individual in question going through the legal process, and possible jail time. But after the legal process has taken its course, and the individual is either convicted or found innocent, that's the where the story usually ends.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
KBTX.com
Former Robertson County jailer arrested on contraband charges
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Robertson County jailer has been arrested and charged with bringing a prohibited substance/item into a correctional facility. Karen Salazar, 53, from Franklin was released from Robertson County jail Wednesday on a $75,000 bond an hour and a half after being arrested. The Robertson County...
fox44news.com
Suspected meth dealer arrested in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A man suspected of dealing Methamphetamine has been arrested in Falls County. Marlin Police Chief James Hommel said a Marlin officer and Falls County deputies overheard a man and woman yelling at each other in the middle of Live Oak Street at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday. An attempt to make contact was made as the man took off running.
KWTX
Killeen police looking for men involved in shooting of store clerk during robbery at Angel Food Mart
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking the public for help identifying two suspects in the shooting of a store clerk during a robbery at the Angel Food Mart in the 300 block of Gilmer Street. The shooting was reported at about 10 p.m. on...
Suspect identified and arrested from deadly Hit and Run in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department announced that the suspect involved in the fatal Hit and Run that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. has identified and arrested. According to police, 35-year-old Chakria Dominique Lee was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Friday, Dec. 9.
Hewitt Police Chief to retire from law enforcement starting next year
HEWITT, Texas — Hewitt Police Department's police chief announced Friday that he will be retiring from law enforcement at the start of the new year. Police Chief Jim Devlin posted on Facebook and said he is leaving his policing career because he accepted the role as Assistant City Manager of Hewitt. He starts his new role on Jan. 1, 2023.
Devarjaye Daniel to be sworn into multiple Central Texas police departments
KILLEEN, Texas — 11-year-old Devarjaye Daniel has been sworn into over 600 police departments across America over the past few years, and on Thursday, he will join a few more. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Daniel will be sworn into the Killeen Police Department in a special ceremony, alongside the...
Temple Police Department Combats Rising Crime
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Temple Police Department has been kept busy this past weekend and today, responding to multiple strings of crime. This morning, Temple PD officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 Block of North 3rd Street. Roughly around 8:45 a.m., officers received calls about a man driving in his car […]
fox44news.com
Chase leads to a double shooting in Temple, one dead
Temple (FOX 44) — UPDATE: Temple police have identified the man who shot himself after he reportedly chased a woman and shot her Monday morning. The man, 22-year-old Edwin Zavala died after the shooting in the 2900 block of N. 3rd Street. The woman’s condition is unknown at this...
fox44news.com
Information sought in Killeen burglaries
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Killeen Police Department’s Property Crime Unit need your help to identify a Person of Interest in a string of business burglaries. Officers responded to these burglaries – which took place along Rancier Avenue and N. Fort Hood Street between December...
UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found
WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
