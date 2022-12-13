Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
Annual Hanging of the Greens held
On Sunday, Dec. 1 the 31 annual Hanging of the Greens at the Little Library was presented and co-sponsored by the City of Walterboro, Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society (CCHAPS), Mayfield Garden Club, and Bay Blossom Garden Club. Live music was provided by Colleton County native singer-songwriter, Jason Lee...
walterborolive.com
CCAC Annual Polar Express visits Arts Council
On Saturday, Dec. 10 the Colleton County Arts Council sponsored its annual “Polar Express” event. Many volunteers that played the roles of conductors, Santa, and the Grinch. The Rice Festival train was on location, along with an old fire truck from the Walterboro City Fire Department. Music helped...
Community Resource Center hosting Christmas giveaway Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will have its Fifth Annual Christmas Gala Saturday. During the event, organizers will give away toys, groceries, hygiene kits, diapers and baby necessities, and winter clothing for children. The giveaway event starts at 2 p.m. The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.
live5news.com
Colleton Co. to bring community members into school to stop violence
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District has a new plan to stop some of the violence that’s been going on in schools. “Operation Cougar Nation” is a collaboration between the business community, led by the chamber of commerce and the school district, as a response to some of the violence in the community that’s spilling into the schools.
walterborolive.com
“Deck the Porch” challenge
On Wednesday, Dec. 7th the “Deck the Porch” judging was held by judges; Jill Chadwick, Gary Brightwell, Ertha Cunningham, and Holly Mardell. This year’s challenge was along Hampton, Miller, and Neyle Streets. The effort was in conjunction with the Colleton County Museum and Farmers Market and sponsored...
walterborolive.com
New center dedicated in honor of Floyd Buckner
On Tuesday, Dec. 6 the Floyd Buckner Building ribbon cutting ceremony was held in honor of the late Floyd Buckner. The building is the new Taxpayer Service Center, located at 118 Benson Street. Those in attendance spoke highly of Floyd Buckner and his passion to serve Colleton County to the very end. It was mentioned how fitting it was to have his name on the building that will serve the community he loved so much.
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
Santa Claus to travel through Walterboro Thursday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Santa Claus will be riding in style when he visits the Town of Walterboro on Thursday evening. Catch a glimpse of Santa during the Walterboro Fire Department’s annual “Santa’s Cruise through the ‘Boro” on an old-fashioned fire truck. Several streets are included in the Thursday evening tour, but if you are […]
walterborolive.com
Business of Education Series Part Two
On Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Colleton County School Board during the Superintendent’s Operational Update included Safety & Security report from Wesley McNeely and Information Technology report from Angela McAdoo. Safety & Security Report. Colleton County School District staff personnel Wesley McNeely delivered statistical data and explanations to the...
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
How likely is Charleston to see snow on Christmas?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly everyone is dreaming of a white Christmas. But what are the chances we will see a few flakes fly in the Lowcountry? Well, not very likely, despite what you may have seen circulating on social media over the past two weeks. Don’t blame us – it’s a matter of […]
Lowcountry woman wins $100K on lottery scratch-off
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry woman was so surprised she had won a large prize on a lottery scratch-off that she needed extra confirmation from her family. The woman matched 11 words on a $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to take home a $100,000 cash prize. But, she asked her son and sister-in-law […]
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
manninglive.com
Retired officer passes away
In 1991, Billy Rick Elms, Jr. began his life as a server and protector when he started his career in law enforcement. For sixteen years, Elms protected the citizens of Clarendon County, eventually retiring as Captain of Investigations for Manning Police Department. In May of 2022, after undergoing quadruple bypass...
live5news.com
Identical twins accused of cheating on MUSC exam win defamation suit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston jury awarded a pair of identical twin sisters $1.5 million in a defamation lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina. After they produced similar answers, Kayla and Kellie Bingham were accused of cheating on their second-year medical school exam, according to their attorney Jay Parker, Jr.
counton2.com
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
abcnews4.com
Colleton Co. man convicted of murder in deadly shooting of software engineer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Bluffton man in his home during a botched armed robbery in 2020 was convicted and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison on Friday, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Devante Lamont White, 28, of...
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
walterborolive.com
Kontrolmatik Technologies establishing operations in Colleton County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, today announced plans to build a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity lithium-ion battery factory in Colleton County. The company’s $279 million investment will create approximately 575 new jobs. Founded by Kontrolmatik Technologies in 2022, Pomega Energy Storage...
