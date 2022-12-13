Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Gameplay Walkthrough - Chapter 6
8:07 - vs. G Blader. For more on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/crisis-core-ff7-reunion.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Mortal Shell: Complete Edition, which includes The Virtuous Cycle and Rotten Autumn DLC, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Watch the Nintendo Switch launch trailer for Mortal Shell: Complete Edition for another look at the world, fearsome enemies, and more from this Soulslike, dark action RPG.
IGN
Monopoly Madness: Dino City DLC - Official Launch Trailer
Monopoly Madness's Dino City DLC is available now. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the Dino City DLC for Monopoly Madness, which brings five new prehistoric arenas, two new characters including Cave Kid and Dodo, and more.
IGN
Don't Expect Armored Core 6 to Be Anything Like a Soulsborne
With the success of Elden Ring in early 2022 and winning IGN's Game of the Year, it's done a great job finding new players that enjoyed their time in the Lands Between. But what's next for those fans? Recently, FROM Software announced Armored Core 6, a series that hasn't had much of a spotlight compared to their other games like Dark Souls or Bloodborne. Naturally, some people not familiar with the series might think this will be more Soulsborne, but with giant robots! But the Podcast Beyond crew are here to help newer FROM Soft fans better understand what exactly the Armored Core series is about and why you'll probably be disappointed if you're expecting more Elden Ring-like gameplay.
IGN
Calico Pawsome Edition - Official Trailer
Calico's Pawsome Edition update will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 22, 2022. The Pawsome Edition brings new animals to play with, a UI and overall visual overhaul, the ability to customize wallpaper and floors while in the cafe, and a new cooking minigame to the day-in-the-life community sim game.
IGN
Roman Sands RE:Build - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at the announcement trailer for Roman Sands RE:Build, an upcoming first-person narrative adventure game. In Roman Sands RE:Build, navigate an unwavering caste system set to a backdrop of the apocalypse and find connection and meaning in the midst of an ecological disaster. Roman Sands RE:Build will be...
IGN
Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival - Official Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival, an upcoming survival, crafting, and base-building open-world adventure game where you time travel through the eras of time. Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival is coming to PC.
IGN
A Space Ranger Recruit
A Space Ranger Recruit is the second Friendship Quest for Buzz Lightyear in Disney Dreamlight Valley. A little unsure of his place in the Village, A Space Ranger Recruit will task you with helping Buzz find his place by suggesting he set up his very own Star Command. A Space...
IGN
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Official Story Trailer
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on July 7, 2023. Watch the latest trailer for The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a glimpse at the story of the upcoming RPG. What fates await Rean Schwarzer,...
IGN
Bay of Bounty - Yggdrasils Dew 2
Located in the northern half of the Bay of Bounty, you can find Yggdrasil's Dew of Defense at the southeasternmost point of the Bay. Depending on your angle, the Dew can be obscured by a large rock formation sticking out of the water.
IGN
The 10 Best Pokemon Video Games
There have been dozens of Pokémon games released since the franchise first debuted over 25 years ago, with the main series leading the charge and numerous spin-offs offering a fresh take on everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters. But which Pokémon games are the very best, like no game ever was? IGN’s team of resident Pokémaniacs battled it out (with our words) and decided on this list of the Top 10 best Pokémon games ever made.
IGN
Aurvangar Wetlands - Yggdrasils Dew 1
After you pass through the giant wooden wheel you turned, you’ll have to slip beneath a gap under a bridge. After you’ve done this, follow the left-hand wall to find Yggdrasil’s Dew of Runic Power, which increases your core Runic stat.
IGN
The Plains - Yggdrasils Dew 1
Yggdrasil’s Dew of Strength in The Plains is at the northernmost point of the river that divides the East and West halves of the region. If you have a canyon instead, you’ll need to complete the Return of the River Favor in The Jungle region to the South. This turns the canyons into rivers, letting you do the Dew.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game of the Day for Dec 19 is 'Sable' as Next Mystery Title Leaks online; All You Need to Know
As announced earlier, Epic is going to give away one free game every day till Dec 30, 2022 in the spirit of the Holiday Season. They have also provided exclusive discounts on some of the most popular titles in gaming as a part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale. As reported earlier, the Holiday Sale will run till Jan 5, 2023. The free title for today, Dec 19, is Sable by Shedworks and Raw Fury Games.
IGN
Pokemon: Ash Ketchum to Exit the Series, English Voice Actor Shares a Message for Fans; UNITE Crosses 100 Million Downloads
Pokemon is easily one of the longest running animes and also one of most popular out of the lot. For 25 years, it has provided fans with tons of memorable moments with Ash and Pikachu steering the wheel, with Ash recently achieving his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion.
IGN
Part 04: An Angel's Dream
Zack's epic fall from the previous chapter concludes here, when he lands in a destroyed church. The nearby girl is Aerith (Aeris from Final Fantasy VII), and she is quite protective of her flowerbed naturally growing there. The reason for this is simple -- flowers are a rare commodity in an industrialized city such as Midgar, and Zack concurs, telling Aerith that she can make a load of money selling them to the citizenry. When you gain control, open the chest in the back left corner for a couple of Ethers.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Memories Trailer
Check out the latest One Piece Odyssey trailer for another look at the upcoming RPG. Alabasta, Water Seven, Marineford, Dressrosa – The Straw Hat Crew’s adventure on Waford will take them on a journey through their memories of these four unforgettable One Piece arcs. One Piece Odyssey will...
IGN
There's Nothing You Can Do
This portion of IGN's Days Gone walkthrough explains how to complete the mission There's Nothing You Can Do. There's Nothing You Can Do is an optional mission that becomes available after the main story is completed and the credits have rolled. This particular mission is the last mission you will encounter during Days Gone.
Comments / 0