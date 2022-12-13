ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

A Greenwich psychologist pleaded guilty to $2.6M in health care fraud. He has to pay it all back.

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A psychologist, who previously settled a multi-million dollar health care fraud case out of New York, pleaded guilty to committing health care fraud in Connecticut totaling over $2.6 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Michael Lonski, 71, of Greenwich waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week to health care fraud before U.S. District Judge Sarala Nagala in Hartford.

According to court documents and statements, Lonski, a licensed psychologist, operated a practice out of his home in Old Greenwich alongside another licensed psychologist. Both Lonski and the other psychologist were authorized providers for the Connecticut Medicaid and Medicare programs and other health care benefit programs, federal authorities said.

Lonski was in charge of submitting claims for services allegedly provided by himself and the other psychologist, both in his home office and various skilled nursing facilities in Connecticut.

In pleading guilty, Lonski admitted to billing insurers for services that were not rendered, including billing for patients who were dead, billing for services while he or the other psychologist were out of the country and for services while he was hospitalized, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The total amount of fraudulent claims that occurred between March 2014 and February 2020 reached over $2,651,296, including a loss of over $1,157,292 million to the Medicaid program and over $119,092 to the Medicare program, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

In 2002, Lonski settled a federal lawsuit alleging health care fraud, which the government brought in the Southern District of New York. He agreed to pay $4 million in restitution and was restricted from participating in the Medicare program from April 2003 to November 2007. He was reinstated to the Medicare program around December 2008, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

The charge of health care fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. As part of his plea deal, Lonski agreed to pay full restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Lonski was released on bond pending his sentencing scheduled for March 10, 2023, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbia.com

Opinion: Connecticut Residents Will Be Stuck Paying the Bill

The following opinion article was first published in the Hartford Courant. It is reposted here with the permission of the author. The people of Connecticut are about to receive an unwelcome New Year’s bill at a time when they can least afford it. Beginning Jan. 1, a new truck...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut parents searching for medicine amid shortage

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Maggie Cole walked into a CVS thinking it was going to be an easy trip. The Canton mom needed Children’s Tylenol and other medication for her 13-month-old daughter, Caroline, who was diagnosed with a ruptured eardrum and a painful ear infection. But she didn’t find the medicine there. So she went […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
MassLive.com

Mass., Conn., N.Y. report ‘very high’ levels of the flu

Flu season started earlier than usual this year and rates as of mid-December are higher than in recent years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Dec. 9, the CDC reported that Massachusetts is at a “very high” level of flu activity, with Connecticut, Maine and New York also rated at the same level. Levels are “moderate” in Vermont and “minimal” in New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4

Extra Food Benefits by Pandemic EBT’ Child Care Program To Over 39,865 Young Children In Connecticut on December 4. The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) announced in a recent meeting with the Connecticut Department of Education and Early Childhood Education that, these days they introduced $15.5 million in unique meal help benefits scheduled to be disbursed on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Oversight of Department of Correction Undermined by Last Minute Legislative Maneuver

In May of this year, the PROTECT Act was finally passed into law, with a bipartisan vote in both houses of the Connecticut legislature. After years of grass-roots organizing, meeting with legislators and all stake-holders, and months of negotiating with the Department of Correction, compromises were made and we had a law all parties could live with as a beginning to ending solitary confinement or extreme isolation by whatever name it is called. This law provides independent oversight for the Department of Correction (DOC) with the creation of an ombuds person working with an Advisory Council comprised of individuals with a variety of backgrounds, as specified in the law. Connecticut is one of the few states that does not have independent oversight of the department responsible for corrections. We are still waiting for the law to be implemented. In addition to independent oversight, the law required 4-hours out-of cell time for all incarcerated people in Connecticut. This has yet to happen. However, the latest barrier to implementation of the PROTECT Act has just recently happened while attempting to seat the Advisory Council.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Obstructionist Lawmaking in Connecticut.

On Monday I testified at a public hearing to confirm 9 members to the newly forming CT Department of Correction oversight advisory committee. Stop Solitary, CT saw the need to call for independent oversight over the department following countless lawsuits, unnecessary early death, scandals among correctional staff, allegations of abusive and inhumane treatment and an internal grievance process that 99.5% of the time ruled against the complainants. Connecticut is one of the very few correctional agencies across the nation with no independent oversight. We knew from all the internal and external scandals we have been reading about for years that this department could not police itself and so it was fundamental to create a space independent of Department of Correction where justice might be served.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Fraud Charges

January 1st, 2022, Westport Police initiated an investigation after a local resident reported a check that she mailed had been intercepted, altered, and deposited into a TD Bank account. The investigating detective prepared a search warrant for the account to which the check was deposited. The search warrant was served...
WESTPORT, CT
New York Post

New York hospitals on brink with staffing shortages, financial woes: report

New York hospitals are reeling as they still struggle to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic — with half the facilities reporting they slashed or eliminated services because of staffing shortages while two-thirds said they’re operating in the red, a shocking new industry report reveals. “One-hundred percent of hospitals report nursing shortages they cannot fill; over 75% said that other key worker positions cannot be filled — directly impacting the accessibility of healthcare services,” said the study released Wednesday by the NYS Health Care Association. It revealed that 64% of hospitals report a negative operating margin — meaning they’re spending more than...
NEW YORK STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000-square-foot specialty care center in Westport. “Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
