Toy donation drive held at Farm and Home Supply
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Farm and Home donated thousands of toys to Toys for Tots on Thursday. The donations total more than $60,000 worth of toys that will be split across the region. Along with Thursday drop off in Springfield, the Toys for Tots organizations in Jacksonville, Quincy, Lincoln,...
SPD donates money to American Cancer Society
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Chief of police Ken Scarlett gave the American Cancer Society the donations that the Springfield Police Department raised during October. The Springfield Police Department raised over $1,900 during its beards and badges campaign. In October, the police department sold pink badges and wore them...
Horace Mann makes new investment in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Horace Mann is purchasing a new building in downtown Springfield. Horace Mann plans to renovate the historic Witmer-Schuck building at the southwest corner of Washington and Seventh Street. Horace Mann has been located in downtown Springfield since it was founded by two Springfield teachers nearly...
New smoke detector law in Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — State and local fire safety experts gathered in Decatur on Thursday, to make the public aware of Illinois' new 10-year smoke alarm law. The new law requires residents to replace older smoke alarms with models with a 10-year sealed battery. The law goes into effect on January 1.
Springfield Plastics donates $130,000 to Simmons Cancer Institute
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Plastics presented the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU with a large check on Monday. The organization presented over $130,000 to aid in cancer research. The funds came from their 2022 Drain the Cure fundraiser. Drain for the Cure has donated over $675,000 to cancer...
New laws coming to Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SAFE-T Act isn't the only law going into effect on Jan. 1st. The new laws vary from banning latex gloves during food preparation to another that reduces vehicle registration fees for seniors. Among the 200 new laws is the Jelani Day Law. The law...
Springfield police say downtown is safe
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police Chief Den Scarlette told city aldermen on Tuesday night that the downtown is a safe area. This is in response to a shooting last weekend that left one person injured. The incident left local businesses and residents concerned. Now, Chief Ken Scarlette wants...
Kidzeum hosts educator night for teachers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Local teachers had a fun and educational night out in downtown Springfield on Wednesday. The Kidzeum hosted a special night just for teachers. Wednesday's educator night was an open house to give teachers an opportunity to find out about the activities the museum has to offer.
Children's holiday store helps support local crisis nursery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You often hear of Mini O'Beirne Crisis Nursery, thanks to their popular holiday shop, which allows kids to do the shopping. In this week's Mommy Matters, we take a look beyond the holiday buzz, at an organization that’s vital to central Illinois. The Christmas...
Helping people with addictions during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The holidays are a time for celebration, but for people dealing with the loss of someone in their life it can be a difficult time. For those in recovery or in active addiction, the death of a loved one can be a little extra tough this time of year.
Illinois College student arrested in dorm
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois College student faces charges after an arrest on campus Wednesday morning. Jacksonville Police arrested Devin Hall, 26 inside a dorm room. We're told police responded to a report of an armed individual and possible armed robbery in progress. Officials say when they arrived...
Woman killed after getting hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, can confirm the death of a 33-year-old female pedestrian that was hit by a car. She was brought in by EMS from the scene of an incident on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield Tuesday evening. The...
LLCC accepting applications for free nursing and health care training
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) is accepting applications for free nursing and other healthcare training through the PATH (Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce) program. PATH is funded through an Illinois Community College Board grant and seeks to address the worker shortage in...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park and Retreat Center
MONTICELLO,Ill. (WICS) — There has been a bobcat spotting at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center. The park captured a video of the bobcat on Saturday using its cameras. The cameras are usually used to watch beavers.
Police: 3 adults arrested for disturbance on school bus, 'alarming' kids
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission, causing a ruckus, and alarming the children onboard, according to the Jacksonville police report. Police were called to 1120 King Street in Jacksonville around 7:32 a.m. after a tipster called to...
Coroner identifies man killed in US 36 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day released the identity of the man who was killed in a crash on US 36 on Thursday. The coroner identified Norman D. Nicholas, 59, of Decatur, as the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle near the roadway in the 5800 block of E Route 36.
Crime Stoppers seeking information about arson on District 186 property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trash can and a dumpster were set on fire at Springfield Public Schools District 186 property. The Springfield Police & Fire Departments are investigating the incidents that occurred overnight at 1:05 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. on December 8. A building inspection Thursday morning revealed...
Parade in Auburn to celebrate a 3-year-old
AUBURN, Ill. (WICS) — You can help make one little girl's holiday a little brighter. All you have to do is join a parade on Saturday. The city of Auburn is throwing a parade honoring 3-year-old June Peden-Stade. The parade is in cooperation with the Make-A-Wish Illinois foundation. You...
Police: 14-year-old girl arrested for striking teacher
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested on Friday for striking a teacher, according to a Jacksonville police report. Police were called to the Jacksonville Middle School around 11:14 a.m. for a report of two girls fighting. An 11-year-old girl and the 14-year-old student were both issued...
ISP arrest suspect in hit-and-run fatal crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) arrested a Decatur man for allegedly leaving the scene of a hit-and-run involving a death. Carry P. Floyd, 61, was arrested on Thursday. On Thursday, officials investigated a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US...
